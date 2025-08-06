The Visakhapatnam district administration has approved the establishment of three new rythu bazaars in the city. The proposed markets will be located at Yendada, PM Palem, and Aganampudi, areas that are witnessing steady residential and commercial growth.

The initiative is expected to improve local food access and support small and marginal farmers by offering them a direct, commission-free sales platform. The district administration has directed the marketing department to mobilise funds and begin groundwork for these facilities. Each market will be developed on a minimum of half an acre, depending on the availability of land.

A fourth location at Arilova had also been identified, but its development has been put on hold due to pending road connectivity. Officials say the construction of an approach road will require around Rs 3 lakh, and work will commence once this funding is secured.

Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, who is overseeing the project, confirmed that land allocation for the three approved rythu bazaars has been completed. A lottery system will be used to select participating farmers, with a priority given to divyang individuals.

With urban consumers increasingly looking for healthier, fresher, and more traceable food sources, the expansion of rythu bazaars will aim to support both farmer livelihoods and urban food security.

Also read: A new coworking space in Vizag, away.center proves we work better when we work well!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news.