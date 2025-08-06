It is famously said that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. The adage, which first made its appearance in a 1980 horror film (The Shining), today seems to find its bearings in a survival horror reality of sorts: endless deadlines, eight-hour workdays, heavy workloads, anxiety and burnout. In 2025, work-ridden Jack would likely find himself a complete stranger to the very notion of play. But—what if? What if going to work could actually make one feel better, happy and fulfilled every single day? This was the question that preoccupied Udbhav Jalan’s mind one fine day in August 2024. The answer has now taken form in away.center, a wellness-focused, people-first coworking space chain that has now touched down in Visakhapatnam, with a brand new facility in Daba Gardens!

“I started building on the concept of away.center whilst I was in Goa last year. I see that work culture in cities is getting congested and chaotic. In a full day, workers are expected to get up, go to the gym or yoga, commute to work, socialize, and get work done. The idea with away.center was bringing wellness into the workplace.” explained founder Udbhav in an interaction with Yo Vizag.

Started by Bharadwaj Mathukumilli, Secretary at GITAM Deemed University, Anirudh Rao CV, CEO of CV Enterprises and Angel Investor, Pradyumna CV, Managing Director at CV Infracon and Udbhav Jalan, an entrepreneur, this establishment is actively led in Vizag by the latter two. For Udbhav, this is his second coworking venture after successfully setting up East India Works in Kolkata.

In Vizag, where remote workers are in want for a first-rate workspace with appropriate amenities to nurture meaningful productivity, away.center is here to meet that need. The center in Daba Gardens also aims to be a hub for creating community, encouraging freelancers, employees, founders and SMEs in the city to engage with each other.

The center is carefully created with premium, grade-A infrastructure. The tables are sleek with a wooden finish, and the chairs are upright and ergonomic yet cosy, made for supporting you through hours of continuous work. Modular and spacious layouts, meeting rooms (12-seaters), fast Wi-Fi, AV equipment, quiet zones, day lockers, and other such features make for a resourceful area that adapts to your needs. You can choose between individual desks in open coworking zones or private cabins for focused sessions by yourself or with a team.

Natural light floods in through the abundant windows, brightening up the entire space with a warm glow. Potted plants, both inside and on the balcony add an earthy touch. Pleasing art hangs off the walls, which are otherwise plain, speckless, and white, bringing calmness and clarity to the mind. Undoubtedly, the minimalistic and calming interiors inspire intentionality. For a quick, hands-on recharge beyond this, one need only step into the in-house pantry and café for hot coffee and snacks.

Facilities at away.center! 1 of 5 - + 1. Open co-working zone At this new coworking space in Visakhapatnam, enjoy a cafe, private cabins, quiet zones & more! 2. Private cabins with 6-seater and 4-seater capacity are available 3. The space is illuminated by natural light At this new coworking space in Visakhapatnam, enjoy a cafe, private cabins, quiet zones & more! 4. Conference room furbished with AV equipment At this new coworking space in Visakhapatnam, enjoy a cafe, private cabins, quiet zones & more! 5. Coffee and snacks are served in the common area

To its credit, away.center has more to its name than your usual coworking space in Visakhapatnam. Quite literally, it is a way to work, a way to live, and a way to be. And what better way to be than well? A future branch of away.center in Kirlampudi, aimed to be launched in October, will be more wellness-focused, says Udbhav.



“The Kirlampudi workspace will be sea-facing. Fresh juices and smoothies will be available here along with coffee, and we will be organising various events as well.”

Any member would be welcome to partake in a steady calendar of networking events, hackathons, and wellness workshops designed to help individuals grow both personally and professionally. “These would be led by executive coaches, mindfulness coaches and therapists,” he adds.

More than being a mere coworking space, away.center is a brand built on the vision of offering conscious work culture as a service.

“We work deep, we preach deep,” says Udbhav. “We want to introduce ideas of community, radical self-management, and wholeness. To let people define work through values like freedom, transparency, purpose, and meaningful connections.”

He also emphasizes that the guiding philosophy behind away.center is shaped by the Teal organizational model. This is a progressive structure rooted in the belief in human potential, strengths over weaknesses, and community over competition. It encourages people to honour their inner callings and potential, and contribute meaningfully to humanity. Teal organizations like away.center function with synergy, co-creation, and empathy at their core.

“Ultimately, my goal is to help people become better versions of themselves,” Udbhav concludes.

As part of its long-term vision, away.center also aims to evolve into a nano-GCC (Global Capability Center) for new-age companies. “Soon, we plan to support international firms with local hiring, training, coordination, and other organizational functions,” he shares.

away.centre is located on 3rd floor, 30-15-35, Main Road, Near Saraswati Park in Daba Gardens. This new coworking space is ideal for individuals and small teams based in Visakhapatnam, with flexible hourly, daily, and monthly plans to choose from. You can explore their plans and make a booking at www.away.center/vizag. You can also check out their Instagram for regular updates on workshops and upcoming events.

