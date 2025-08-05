Ever wondered what would happen if you woke up one day and found yourself in your favourite novel or anime? This is what isekai means, where the protagonist of a story is transported into a fantasy or past world. This Japanese genre has been adapted into many entertainment media like comics, television shows, anime, and books, creating a loyal fanbase. If you love the idea of watching a protagonist navigate their way in a magical or medieval world, this article is for you. Here are the top 6 isekai Korean dramas on OTT that you should add to your watchlist!

1. First Night with the Duke

An ordinary young woman finds herself in her favourite romance novel set during historical times. While she has possessed the body of an extra, she catches the attention of the male protagonist, who seems to be obsessed with her.

OTT Platform: Viki

2. Mr Queen

Bong-hwan is living his best life as the chef of South Korea’s President. After an accident, he wakes up as the soon-to-be Queen in a historical palace. While navigating this strange situation, he needs to deal with the court’s politics as well.

This hilarious K-drama is a must-watch for the stellar cast and innovative storytelling!

OTT Platform: Netflix, Viki

3. W: Two Worlds Apart

A cardiothroacic surgeon finds herself between the blurring boundary of real world and the fictional world W, created by her famous cartoonist father. She gets entangled with the protagonist, Kang Cheol, who is the target of continuous murder attempts.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Viki

4. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Ha-jin gets transported into Goryeo dynasty period and wakes up in the body of Hae-soo. She gets involved with the growing politics and the eccentric princes of the palace.

OTT Platform: Viki

5. Rooftop Prince

Park-Ha’s life changes when she finds four men on her rooftop, claiming to be important figures from the past. While dealing with the peculiar situation, the four men’s resemblance to present-day people creates misunderstandings.

OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix

6. Faith

A temporary portal opens up near a historical site in Korea, from which a historical warrior emerges and kidnaps a 21st century plastic surgeon to save the princess of the kingdom.

OTT Platform: Viki

No matter what kind of foreign world or place, the protagonists in these top 6 isekai Korean dramas on OTT will entertain you thoroughly! So, what are you waiting for? Get comfy on the couch, gather your favourite snacks, and start binge-watching now!

