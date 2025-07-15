The crime thriller genre continues to grow stronger in Indian cinema, and 2025 brought a fresh set of stories worth talking about. With a mix of theatrical releases and OTT originals, these films explored everything from political conspiracies and police investigations to psychological mysteries and artistic storytelling. Here’s a list of Indian crime thrillers released in 2025 that stood out from their contemporaries in other genres.

1. The Diplomat

Where to Watch: Netflix

Starring John Abraham, The Diplomat is a crime-political thriller inspired by real events. When a high-profile Indian diplomat is caught in a murder conspiracy abroad, what follows is a race against international law, secrets buried in bureaucracy, and shifting alliances.

2. Kuberaa

Where to Watch: Theatrical

A neo-noir crime saga starring Dhanush, Kuberaa follows a street hustler’s meteoric rise in Chennai’s criminal underworld. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film blends folklore, greed, and gore, wrapped in bold cinematography and brooding soundscapes. The movie hasn’t hit the OTT yet, but you can experience this Indian thriller firsthand in theaters.

3. HIT 3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Following the success of HIT and HIT 2, the third instalment brings the universe together like never before. Adivi Sesh returns alongside new faces, and this time the stakes are national. Set across Hyderabad and Delhi, HIT 3 is darker, more violent, and terrifyingly real. With plot twists worthy of a Reddit thread and slick direction, this Netflix original is a must-binge.

4. Narivetta

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Starring Tovino Thomas, Narivetta is a politically charged crime thriller based on the real-life 2003 Muthanga tribal protest. A young CRPF officer, posted in Wayanad, finds himself torn between duty and justice as he uncovers the brutal truth behind state-sponsored violence.

5. Rekhachithram

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Set in Kerala and told almost entirely through sketches and flashbacks, Rekhachithram is a noir-style art-thriller that unpacks a murder using visuals instead of exposition. Directed with precision, it’s an eerie tale about obsession, perception, and hidden trauma, a must-watch for lovers of visual storytelling.

These five Indian crime thrillers show the range and depth Indian filmmakers brought to crime thrillers this year. Whether you’re into intense action, psychological twists, or slow-burn suspense, there’s something here for every kind of thrill lover.

