The GVMC has hit upon an ‘intelligent’ idea for effective traffic management in Visakhapatnam. It launched a project ‘Sarathi’ (Systematic Augmented Radial Traffic and Hoop Induction) to implement an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based traffic management system in parts of Visakhapatnam on an experimental basis. This experimental system will elevate the traffic in the city and identify traffic violations.

Announcing it, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said five companies were on the job of its implementation in five areas of the city. Terming it a step forward in traffic management, Ketan Garg said the project would be implemented all over the city, if the pilot project was successful.

As a part of the project, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), RLVD (Red Light Violation Detection), and a facial recognition system would be used at key junctions to identify traffic violations.

The GVMC Commissioner further said the idea to introduce the traffic management system was to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and check the accident rate. After implementing for a month in coordination with the police, it would be extended to entire city, he said.

Also read: Visakhapatnam ranks first among non-metro Cities on the Rise: LinkedIn report

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.