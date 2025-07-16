The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will conclude its public consultation process on the revised master plan with in-person hearings on July 16 and 17 (Wednesday and Thursday) at its office. VMRDA chairman Pranav Gopal and metropolitan commissioner KS Viswanathan will be present throughout both days to directly receive objections, suggestions, and concerns from the public and elected representatives. Citizens can meet them between 11 am and 5 pm on the third floor of the VMRDA office.

This marks the final phase of a month-long outreach effort aimed at gathering public feedback on the master plan, which covers areas under the VMRDA’s jurisdiction, including Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts. While the original version of the plan was drafted under the previous YSRCP government, the new administration has initiated a revision following allegations that certain changes were made to favour specific individuals.

“We urge the public and representatives to take advantage of this opportunity to share their feedback in person,” said Pranav Gopal and KS Viswanathan.

To ensure that concerns raised during this process are thoroughly examined, the state government has constituted a seven-member technical committee comprising senior officials to review all grievances and technical inputs received during the consultations, which officially end on July 17.

In an effort to encourage wider public participation, VMRDA had earlier launched a series of constituency-level consultations across its jurisdiction two weeks ago. These sessions aimed to raise awareness and gather input on various proposals outlined in the draft Master Plan–2041, especially those involving land-use changes and right-of-way modifications.

Read also: GVMC hits upon an ‘intelligent’ idea for traffic management

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.