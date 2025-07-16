Air India Express is set to launch two new flights from Visakhapatnam, commencing on August 1, 2025. The airline will commence a daily non-stop service to Mumbai and a tri-weekly service to Port Blair, offering greater convenience to both business and leisure travellers in the region.

The announcement was confirmed by K Vijay Mohan, President of the Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA), who welcomed the move as a significant step forward in addressing the long-standing demand for improved direct connectivity from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam – Mumbai (Flight IX 1027/1026) – Daily

Mumbai to Visakhapatnam

Departure: 07:00 AM

Arrival: 09:05 AM

Visakhapatnam to Mumbai

Departure: 09:40 AM

Arrival: 12:00 Noon

The daily service to Mumbai is expected to cater to high passenger traffic between the two commercial hubs, supporting both corporate travel and tourism.

Visakhapatnam-Port Blair (Flight IX 1017/1097) – Tri-Weekly

Operating Days: Monday, Friday, and Saturday

Visakhapatnam to Port Blair

Departure: 08:00 AM

Arrival: 10:00 AM

Port Blair to Visakhapatnam

Departure: 10:30 AM

Arrival: 12:25 PM

This tri-weekly service will provide direct access to the Andaman Islands, promoting tourism and offering travelers a seamless connection to one of India’s most sought-after island destinations.

With the Visakhapatnam airport now operating 24/7, following the removal of previous restrictions due to the Indian Navy, these new flights from Visakhapatnam further strengthen its connectivity to other cities in India.

