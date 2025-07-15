According to LinkedIn’s inaugural Cities on the Rise report released on 15 July 2025, Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Nashik, and Raipur have emerged as India’s fastest-growing non-metro hubs for professional opportunities. These cities are experiencing a surge in economic activity, job creation, and talent inflow, making them hotspots for career growth outside traditional metros.

This first-of-its-kind location-based ranking by LinkedIn draws from proprietary platform data, tracking hiring trends, professional migration, and the pace of job market expansion across the country.

The report highlights how Tier 2 and 3 cities are witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by improved infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and a rising number of businesses setting up operations in these emerging urban centers.

The Cities on the Rise list ranks Visakhapatnam as number one, citing that the city is growing as it is now turning into a major industrial and employment hub. “The city is building a flourishing technology ecosystem and attracting a lot of data giants and pharmaceutical companies. The state government’s increasing focus on infrastructure is also a major reason for this transformation,” says the report. It further adds that the top employers in the city are Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Miracle Software Systems, Inc, Laurus Labs Limited.

Another city from Andhra Pradesh to be placed is Vijayawada, which ranked number 3. The city is drawing investments, with more IT players setting up shop and metro and airport expansions on the cards, said the report. The top employers here include HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy, and Infosys.

The list of cities in order of rank is as follows: Visakhapatnam, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Nashik, Raipur, Rajkot, Agra, Madurai, Vadodara and Jodhpur.

“Tier-2 and tier-3 cities are at the heart of India’s economic transformation. The influx of GCC investments, the local MSME boom, and the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat are collectively turning smaller cities into serious career hubs,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor. “This means, for many Indians, meaningful career progress no longer demands moving to a big city. Because these 10 rising cities offer real opportunities across industries, functions, and roles — right where they are,” Banerjee added.

