Visakhapatnam played host to the second edition of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave, inaugurated by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on 14 and 15 July 2025. Delegates from all seven BIMSTEC member nations including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand were present, spotlighting Visakhapatnam on the international maritime map. During the event, infrastructure and capacity-building projects worth Rs 276 crore were rolled out for Visakhapatnam Port.

As part of this strategic push, foundation stones were laid for six major projects exceeding Rs 116 crore in investment. Among them are the construction of a new B-Ramp within the port premises, a finger jetty and wharf at the Fishing Harbour to benefit both cargo movement and the local fishing community, and the addition of two breasting dolphins at the Oil Streamer Terminal to boost liquid cargo capacity. Connectivity within the port will also be improved with a new ramp linking the Ambedkar Centenary Flyover to the L-17 corridor. To support tourism and public engagement, a promenade near the cruise terminal is in the works, along with new toilet blocks at 15 strategic locations to enhance accessibility and amenities for visitors and port users.

Further accelerating the modernisation of the Visakhapatnam Port, a slew of projects valued at Rs 159.96 crore were inaugurated. Key among them is the commissioning of the new Oil Refinery Berth-2 and the deployment of advanced fire-fighting systems at the OSTT Berth, improving both safety and liquid cargo handling. Other upgrades include the construction of a covered storage shed, road network enhancements, and expansion of the customs boundary wall. On the technology front, Visakhapatnam Port is stepping into a smarter future with the introduction of an RFID gate management system, a next-gen Port Operating System, and a modern Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS), aimed at improving operational transparency, safety, and efficiency.

Addressing the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave, Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman M Angamuthu stressed the city’s growing importance in regional maritime trade. He called for deeper cooperation among BIMSTEC nations in port-led industrialisation, digital maritime infrastructure, and skill development. He also highlighted the role of the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Skill Development (CEMS) in positioning Visakhapatnam as a national hub for maritime training.

Union Minister Sonowal outlined the Centre’s vision for maritime development under the PM Gati Shakti initiative and India@2047 roadmap, aligning with the long-term goals of enhancing coastal infrastructure and blue economy initiatives. BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey presented the organisation’s Vision 2030 and mentioned that 267 transport connectivity projects are underway under the regional master plan. He also proposed the establishment of a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Maritime Transport in Visakhapatnam, alongside plans for real-time cargo tracking and adoption of sustainable port practices.

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and Secretary TK Ramachandran also addressed the conclave, echoing support for deeper regional maritime integration.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to coastal growth, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat stated that the state is actively pursuing the development of four new ports, with the goal of establishing a port every 50 km along its extensive coastline.

