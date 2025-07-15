In an act of violence, a 21-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by his three friends late night of 13 July 2025 at Daba Gardens in Visakhapatnam, under the Two-Town police station limits.

The victim, identified as S Yellaji, also known as Vaddi, was a resident of Venkateswara Metta in Allipuram. According to police, Yellaji had gone out with three friends and consumed alcohol at an undisclosed location in the city. A minor argument reportedly escalated into a deadly confrontation, during which the trio allegedly attacked Yellaji with a knife.

Yellaji was found lying unconscious with multiple stab wounds near Prakashrao Junction. Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information and shifted him to King George Hospital (KGH), where he died due to his injuries. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered. A special team has been formed to apprehend the accused, who are currently absconding.

This case of a youth killed by friends in Visakhapatnam is the latest addition to a disturbing rise in violent crimes across the city.

Just a week earlier, 20-year-old M Lohith was brutally murdered in Madhavadhara during a dispute that arose amidst local festival celebrations.

Adding to the spate of violent incidents, another incident took place on the midnight of 6th July this year, wherein a group of strangers attacked four youths with a knife in Kothapalem, under the Gopalpatnam police station limits, Vizag.

According to the police report, the youths attacked were S Rajesh, L Rama Rao, S Manikantha, and A Kanakaraju from the area. They had gotten injured when attempting to stop a fight amongst another group of local boys.

With the help of the local people, the victims were transported to a private hospital, where they are awaiting further treatment. As per sources, two of the four victims are in critical condition.

The repeated incidents of youth killed by friends in Visakhapatnam and random attacks have sparked growing concern among Vizag residents, raising urgent questions about public safety and law enforcement.

