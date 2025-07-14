Visakhapatnam Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao announced on 13 July 2025 that a comprehensive action plan is being formulated to elevate Gajuwaka into a key industrial hub. He made this statement while laying foundation stones for several developmental works worth Rs 7.5 crores across Zone VI, encompassing Wards 65, 71, and 86. The event was also attended by Gajuwaka MLA and state TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, ward corporators Boddu Narasimha Patrudu, Rajana Ramarao, Lella Koteshwar Rao, and TDP deputy floor leader Gandham Srinivasa Rao.

The Mayor emphasized that consistent and sustained efforts are underway to boost Gajuwaka’s development. He credited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and the coalition government’s commitment to implementing a wide range of development and welfare schemes aimed at achieving inclusive growth across the state.

As part of these initiatives, infrastructure projects worth around Rs 5.55 crore have been launched in Ward 61 using GVMC funds. These include the construction of VRCC drains, retaining walls, and installation of drinking water pipelines in areas such as Priyadarshini Colony, Visakha Nagar Sanjeevayya Giri Colony, and Ashok Nagar.

In Ward 71, drinking water pipeline works are being carried out with an estimated budget of Rs 49.6 lakh. Meanwhile, in Ward 86, foundation stones have been laid for CC roads, RCC drains, CC culverts, and VRCC box culverts at several locations, with a projected expenditure of Rs 1.54 crore.

Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao reiterated the goal of making the Gajuwaka constituency a leader in development across the state.

He shared that a strategic and phased special action plan is being implemented to ensure structured growth in every ward of Gajuwaka. He also underlined that Chief Minister Naidu’s vision remains firmly focused on driving forward the state’s development agenda.

