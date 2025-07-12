Visakhapatnam Railway Station is set to undergo a few significant upgrades, with the introduction of an ‘end platform’ similar to the one at Howrah Station. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra, speaking to media on 11 July 2025, announced that this initiative is part of a broader plan to modernise the station and enhance the passenger experience.

A key feature of the project is a 72-meter-long air concourse that will enable passengers to access all platforms without having to climb footbridges. This corridor will also house shops, food stalls, and other passenger amenities, making travel more convenient and efficient.

The railway authorities are also coordinating with metro officials to eventually connect this concourse directly to a metro line, allowing seamless entry and exit without stepping outside the station premises.

To improve safety on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line, which frequently suffers disruptions due to landslides, several protective measures are being implemented. These include the installation of iron nets in vulnerable hilly regions and the construction of retaining walls in areas prone to soil erosion. According to DRM Bohra, these interventions have already helped reduce damage during heavy rainfall.

Safety Measures in Indian Railways

Patrolling staff working in high-risk hilly areas have recently been trained in Darjeeling and are now being equipped with GPS devices. These devices are designed with three emergency buttons: One to alert supervisors, one to notify fellow patrol staff, and another one to inform station authorities if there’s a need to halt train operations. These systems are expected to improve response times and prevent accidents.

The railway is also working to increase the speed of trains from 130 km/h to 160 km/h. For this, fencing is being built along the Visakhapatnam-Duvvada-Palasa stretch to prevent animals from straying onto the tracks, thereby ensuring safer and faster train movement.

As part of the South Coast Railway Zone’s development, options are being explored for the General Manager’s office, including sites at Mudasarlova, Siripuram, and near the station’s kinetic energy buildings. Proposals have been submitted to VMRDA for land allocation in Siripuram.

The overall development work of Visakhapatnam Railway Station has been handed over to a new contractor. DRM Bohra stated that the project is progressing well and will be completed within the expected timeline.

These upgrades are poised to transform Visakhapatnam railway station into a modern, high-capacity station, improving connectivity, safety, and convenience for thousands of daily passengers.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Railway Station Gets First-Ever ‘Sleeping Pod’ Facility in ECoR Zone

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.