Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) organised a health camp for construction workers in Visakhapatnam on 12 July in association with MK One and GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR).

The health camp was held aiming at providing free medical check-ups, diagnostics, and health counselling for more than 200 construction labourers working for various projects in Visakhapatnam.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who inaugurated the camp, lauded the initiative taken by CREDAI and its partners, terming it a “commendable step towards ensuring the well-being of the workers who are the backbone of the construction industry.” He emphasised the importance of regular health screenings and medical awareness, particularly for labourers who often face strenuous working conditions.

Representatives from GIMSR, including a team of specialist doctors, conducted general health check-ups, blood sugar and blood pressure tests, ENT, dental, eye examinations, and offered consultations on lifestyle diseases and occupational health. Medicines and refreshments were also distributed free of cost to the participants.

CREDAI Visakhapatnam office-bearers said the health camp reflects the organisation’s commitment to worker welfare, recognising the labour force as the backbone of the industry. Members of the youth and women’s wings noted the encouraging participation as a sign of growing health awareness and added that more such initiatives were planned to support the well-being of construction workers.

Construction workers, who attended the camp, expressed gratitude to the organisers for extending healthcare services and support.

Read also: Three held on land grab charge in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.