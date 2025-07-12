The PM Palem Police have arrested three persons on a land grab charge at Revallapalem in Visakhapatnam. According to the police, the accused – Bevara Anil Kumar and Bevara Venkatesh of Madhuravada and P Dilip Kumar of Saravakota in Srikakulam district got the land, located at Bank Officers Colony layout, levelled on 10 July night. When residents there questioned them, the latter warned the former of dire consequences.

The owners, who are staying in other places, came to know about the encroachment and approached the police.

Following their complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the three. Interestingly, Anil Kumar claimed that the land, stretching 1,500 square yards, belongs to his great-grand father. He reportedly created fake documents to substantiate his claim.

The arrested persons were later produced in court. Prior to this land grab incident in Visakhapatnam, the gang of three allegedly sold a house illegally in 2019 and tried to grab a land in 2023.

