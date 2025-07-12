On 11 July 2025, at a coordination meeting with Central and State GST officials in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need to make the State a role model in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in the country. He directed officials to enforce anti evasion measures and boost revenue using data analytics.

The officials present included Finance Special Chief Secretary Piyush Kumar, Chief Taxes Commissioner Babu A and GST officials from the central and state governments. They shared that the GST collections in AP have increased by 3.4%. They additionally responded to the Chief Minister’s concern about tax disputes, stating that upcoming GST tribunal sessions at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada would help solve them.

The central GST officials present at the meeting expressed that they wanted to build a Central GST Zonal office in and residential quarters in Amaravati, and requested Chandrababu Naidu to allocate 5 acres of land for the purpose.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed about the importance of efficient tax collection through the meeting. “Efficient tax collection contributes to national wealth, which should be used for public welfare and development,” he said. Suggesting various ways of combating tax fraud, he advised the officials present to analyze tax data like like electricity consumption to identify cases of evasion. Officials are to collaborate with organizations like CII to raise awareness about tax evasion, and must act sternly to prevent it.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh must match up to other States in the country in terms of GST collections. To help achieve this goal, there must be proper coordination between central and state GST officials, he remarked.

To evade errors in GST registration, the government will build a “data lake” where all departmental information would be pooled in one place, said the Minister, ensuring that the data lake would be accessible to the central GST officials. For now, people in Visakhapatnam with tax concerns can look forward to the upcoming GST tribunal in the city to help resolve their problems.

