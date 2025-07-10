Visakhapatnam is set to host the 30th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit on 14 and 15 November 2025, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and investors from across the country and abroad.

In preparation for the summit, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat on 9 July. Stressing the importance of digital integration, he directed officials to utilise advanced platforms for registration, coordination, and logistics to ensure smooth execution. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for 16 July, ahead of the Group of Ministers’ (GoM) review.

The Chief Secretary announced that Industries and Commerce Secretary N Yuvaraj will serve as the state’s nodal officer for coordinating with CII. He urged all departments to curate and present impactful projects at the exhibition during the summit. Additionally, he asked the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department to finalise a media partner for effective outreach.

N Yuvaraj added that the upcoming GoM meeting will focus on preparing branding elements such as logos, promotional videos, and campaign materials. The summit will also include roadshows, sector-specific exhibitions, and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various industries.

To facilitate seamless execution of the 30th CII Summit in Visakhapatnam, the government will constitute multiple committees focused on reception, security, media management, city beautification, transport, and accommodation.

Organised annually since 1995, the CII Partnership Summit is a flagship platform held in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. This year’s edition is expected to significantly boost the investment climate and showcase Andhra Pradesh’s potential as a prime business destination.

