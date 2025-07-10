In another major boost to the city’s growing stature as a technology and innovation hub, Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai has announced the establishment of a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Visakhapatnam. The announcement was made by Eisai’s Global Chief Information Officer, Makoto Haketsu, during his visit to GITAM University on 9 July 2025.

The center is aimed at supporting Eisai’s global digital transformation initiatives and will focus on IT services, enterprise applications, advanced data analytics, and process automation across the company’s international operations in research, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

Eisai is not new to the region. The company has been operating in Visakhapatnam since 2009 through its Knowledge Centre located within the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (SEZ) at Parawada. Spanning 50 acres, the facility houses API manufacturing, formulation, and R&D units, with a production capacity of up to one billion tablets and 30 tonnes of active pharmaceutical ingredients annually.

The new GCC will complement these operations by creating a digital backbone that supports Eisai’s mission of human health care (“HHC”) through technology-enabled solutions.

According to company officials, the Global Capability Center is expected to begin functioning by February 2026. Eisai’s decision to set up a digitally focused center in Visakhapatnam aligns with a broader trend among global pharma leaders integrating technology to optimize their enterprise functions.

The company’s leadership emphasized that Visakhapatnam was chosen for its strategic advantages, including existing infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and proximity to its manufacturing base.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of a similar development by ANSR, a global leader in establishing and operating GCCs for Fortune 500 companies. ANSR signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a Global Capability Center Innovation Campus in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam.

The ANSR campus, currently in the planning stage, is projected to generate over 10,000 jobs in technology, data science, and enterprise solutions over the next five years.

Also read: Sattva Group to Invest Rs 1,500 Crore in Vizag to Set Up ‘Vantage Campus’

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.