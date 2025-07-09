In a strategic move poised to reshape Visakhapatnam’s commercial and technological landscape, Sattva Group, one of India’s leading real estate and IT infrastructure developers, has announced a landmark investment of Rs 1,500 crore to establish a world-class integrated campus in the city. The proposed development, titled Sattva Vantage Vizag, will span 30 acres in the fast-growing Madhurawada IT corridor.

The announcement was made during the Andhra Pradesh government’s investment promotion roadshow in Bengaluru, led by Minister for ITE&C and HRD, Nara Lokesh.

The Sattva Group Vantage Campus in Vizag is envisioned as a mixed-use development comprising:

Grade-A office spaces

Premium residential enclaves

Future-ready infrastructure equipped with smart technologies and sustainable design

This ambitious project is projected to generate over 25,000 direct jobs, making it one of the largest private-sector employment initiatives in the region.

The announcement of Sattva Group Vantage Campus in Vizag aligns seamlessly with the Andhra Pradesh government’s larger economic blueprint, aimed at creating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years across sectors such as IT, MSMEs, emerging technologies, and advanced manufacturing. This vision is being driven by a policy framework focused on infrastructure development, investor facilitation, and workforce skilling.

As part of this broader initiative, the state is actively promoting Global Capability Centers (GCCs), IT campuses, and next-generation R&D hubs. Notably:

ANSR Group is setting up a 10,000-seat GCC facility in Visakhapatnam’s IT corridor, expected to serve Fortune 500 clients and generate thousands of high-value jobs.

Google is also establishing one of its largest non-U.S. data centers in Visakhapatnam, further enhancing the digital infrastructure landscape and attracting cloud, AI, and cybersecurity investments.

In addition, the state government’s strategic land allocations to technology giants like TCS (21.6 acres) and Cognizant (21.3 acres) reflect a bold, proactive push to attract high-value investments. Together, these companies are expected to invest over Rs 2,500 crore and generate more than 20,000 direct jobs in the region by 2030, significantly accelerating Andhra Pradesh’s digital and economic growth trajectory.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.