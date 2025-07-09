The Indian Navy took delivery of its first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel, INS Nistar, at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on 9 July 2025. The vessel was built and delivered by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).

INS Nistar is a highly specialized platform designed for deep-sea diving and submarine rescue operations. this is a capability possessed by only a select group of navies worldwide. The vessel was built in compliance with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) classification rules, showcasing India’s advancing shipbuilding expertise.

Measuring 118 meters in length and displacing nearly 10,000 tonnes, Nistar is equipped with state-of-the-art diving systems. It supports deep-sea saturation diving operations up to depths of 300 meters and features a side diving stage capable of supporting missions up to 75 meters.

The ship is also designed to act as the ‘mother ship’ for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), facilitating rapid response in submarine emergencies by enabling rescue and evacuation missions. Additionally, it is equipped with Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) capable of conducting diver monitoring and salvage operations up to 1,000 meters below the sea surface.

The name ‘Nistar’, derived from Sanskrit, translates to liberation, rescue, or salvation, reflecting the ship’s primary mission.

With nearly 75 percent of its components sourced indigenously, the delivery of INS Nistar in Visakhapatnam is a milestone in the Indian Navy’s drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. It aligns with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India initiative.

