Let’s face it – home cooked food often reigns superior to food from restaurants. With the busy lifestyles we lead, however, we often opt to order in. If you are such a person who craves homemade food but doesn’t find the time to cook it, this article is for you. Here are the top 7 meal services in Vizag that offer homemade meals served warm and tasting like comfort!

1. Mana Dabba Wala

Searching for ghar ka khana that serves tasty non-vegetarian options? Then Mana Dabba Wala is your best bet. You can try out their food for a day and proceed for a meal subscription. Each meal is curated to offer a range of flavours while offering a homemade taste. For each meal, you get rice, flavoured rice, two curries, sambar, a vegetable fry, green salad with a side of curd and chips. They also have healthy snacking options like their fruit salad bowl with six fruit offerings.

Phone Numbers: +91-8978933592, +91-9032549393

Social Media Handle: @manadabbawala

2. Thinnara

Fresh, authentic, and simple. These are the words that describe this 100% vegetarian meal service in Vizag. Local homemakers prepare each meal from scratch using fresh ingredients sourced that same day. These women infuse each dish with the unique flavor of home. Each meal features balanced portions of rice, curry, sambar or papu, a pickle, and curd. You can subscribe to any of their three meal service packages of homely food.

Website

3. Vizag Lunch Box

Want a homely thalli style meal service? Vizag Lunch Box offers thalli styled meal services in two options: South and North Indian. In these meal plans, you get flavoured or normal rice, fry curry, curd, pickle, chips, roti, and a sweet. The South Indian box has a sambar or rasam option while the North Indian box has the dal option. If you don’t want these elaborate meals and prefer a simpler daily dabba for office, there’s an option for that too.

Website

4. The Meal Nest

If you like to customize your meals, The Meal Nest has some amazing customizable meal services. Delivering breakfast, lunch, and dinner (only vegetarian as of July 2025), this meal service has you covered for your fix for homely food. Get a trail pack of the subscription you want, before committing for a monthly subscription. You can select which type of breakfast you prefer: South, North Indian, or cereal with freshly cut fruits or opt for a no-frills veg or non-veg lunch with fluffy rotis, rice, a curry, and a salad.

Website

App: The Meal Nest @ Google Play Store

5. Swap

Want to feast on food without counting the calories? Swap offers customisable and dietarian approved meals that are perfect for everyone. There are numerous options such as a Diabetic Diet Plan, Weight loss Plan, High Protein Plan, and Custom Meal Plan. Each meal is prepared with calorie-conscious meals from around the globe!

Website

6. Feast n Fit

This place is your best bet to get calorie-counted, keto, low calorie and high protein meals. Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner meal services, Feast n Fit has three options to choose from: Lite, Standard, and Advanced. Each meal has a balanced proportion of nutrients, making it your go-to for healthy meal services.

Social Media: feastnfit_india

7. Chef Ansars

This cloud kitchen offers customisable subscriptions food for people in town. You can choose from vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and get them delivered to your doorstep. There are breakfast, fruit box and lunch box meal options available. If you prefer crunchy and fresh fruits or clean vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, this is the best option for you!

Social Media: chefansarscloudkitchen

With these top 7 meal services in Vizag, you can get homemade food with fresh ingredients delivered to your doorstep. Whether your preference lies in eating healthy or getting homemade meals, these services will have you covered!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.