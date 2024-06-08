Are you in the mood for a feast of succulent meat? Looking for the best restaurants in Vizag to indulge in a non-veg food bonanza? Let us help you out! Here’s the ultimate guide for a non-vegetarian feast in Vizag:

1. Barbeque Nation

With unlimited buffets at nominal prices, Barbeque Nation has quickly become a massive crowd-puller. Although people typically go there for their buffets, their menu brims with a range of finger-licking kebab platters and starters like Garlic Prawns and Tandoori Fish Tikka.

With its array of biryanis and exquisite curries like Mutton Rogan Josh, Barbeque Nation has become synonymous with quality non-veg dining.

2. Spicy Venue

Becoming the talk of the town, Spicy Venue has emerged as a top choice for scrumptious non-vegetarian food. Their menu features magnificent dishes like Mughlai Chicken, Avakaya Mutton Biryani, Loose Prawns, and a range of Biryanis and authentic Telugu dishes. With top-notch service and a pleasant ambience, Spicy Venue is a standout in the non-vegetarian dining scene.

3. Zeeshan

Gaining a loyal following, Zeeshan Restaurant is renowned for its biryani which will leave you impatient to order a second helping!

With countless options like Mutton Mughlai Biryani, Konaseema Biryani, and Chicken Kalmi Biryani, Zeeshan has become one of the most recommended places in Vizag. They also have a range of Mandi options, including Chicken Ghee Roast Mandi and Fishy Fry Mandi.

4. Daspalla Dakshin

With customers raving about the quality and quantity of the food served here, Dakshin has been the locals’ go-to destination for non-vegetarian feasts for years. If you’re looking for authentic Andhra non-vegetarian food that is sure to make you swoon, this is the place to be!

With delectable dishes like Chettinad Prawn Curry, Konaseema Prawns Fry and a range of Biryanis, Dakshin surely is the locals’ favourite.

5. Cascades

Among the many restaurants in Dolphin Hotel is Cascades. Known for its luxurious ambience and lip-smacking food, Cascades serves a range of non-vegetarian dishes for you to indulge in. Right from delicious starters like Murgh Malai Kebab and Fish Apollo to main course dishes like Butter Chicken and Andhra Kodi Pulao, their menu has it all!

From age-old eateries to recent favourites, this list covers everything. So, explore these restaurants soon for a non-veg meal in Vizag experience like no other!

