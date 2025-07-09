Ever felt the urge to just disappear into the hills for a while? Somewhere far from traffic, screens, and noise, a place where the air smells like pine and the silence actually means something. Just a few hours from Vizag, in the hills of Odisha, you’ll find a Tibetan Buddhist monastery that offers exactly that.

Hidden in the pine-covered hills of Odisha’s Gajapati district, Padmasambhava Mahavihara Buddhist Monastery, popularly known as the Jiranga Monastery, stands as the largest Buddhist monastery in Eastern India.

Rich in architectural elegance and spiritual heritage, the monastery is part of the Chandragiri Tibetan settlement, a region often referred to as “Little Tibet of Odisha.” For travelers based in Visakhapatnam, this serene destination offers an enriching cultural escape, combining scenic mountain drives with rare spiritual immersion.

The monastery is located near Chandragiri village, within the larger Phuntsokling Tibetan settlement, established in 1963 when Tibetan refugees were resettled here under the initiative of the Government of India. The settlement consists of five camps within a radius of 4-7 km and is home to nearly 2,500 Tibetans. The monastrry’s construction started in 2003, continued till 2008 and was formally inaugurated by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in January 2010.

Inside the Monastery: Architecture, Spiritual Discipline, and Daily Life

Designed in traditional Atanpuri-Nalanda architectural style, the five-storey monastery rises approximately 70 to 96 feet above the hilltop, spanning across 10 acres. The complex includes intricately designed prayer halls, stupas, monastic quarters, and an education wing. A 23-foot-high statue of Lord Buddha, along with statues of Padmasambhava and the 1000-armed Avalokiteshvara, dominate the sanctum interiors.

It is home to around 200 monks engaged in full-time academic and spiritual training. The curriculum indules teaching Buddhist philosophy, learning Tibetan language, traditional ritual arts, chanting, meditation practices, Tibetan medicine and astrology.

The monastery conducts two daily prayer sessions at 5:30 AM and 4:00 PM. Visitors are welcome to respectfully observe these rituals, which are performed with synchronised chants, horns, and cymbals, creating an atmosphere of deep serenity.

On special occasions such as Losar (Tibetan New Year) or Saka Dawa (celebrating the Buddha’s enlightenment), the monastery hosts elaborate public ceremonies, including mask dances and community feasts.

How to Reach Jiranga from Visakhapatnam

By Road (Approx. 225- 250 km and 4-5 Hours) : Take the route: Vizag – Srikakulam – Tekkali – Berhampur – Digapahandi – Mohana – Chandragiri. The final stretch includes forested hills and winding roads. Private vehicles or taxis are recommended.

By Train: The nearest major railway station is Berhampur (84 km away). From there, taxis and local transport are available to reach Chandragiri.

Local attractions:

The surrounding areas of Padmasambhava Mahavihara Buddhist Monastery offers a handful of culturally and naturally significant sites worth exploring while visiting the monastery from Vizag:

Khasada Waterfall (~7 km): A hidden gem popular during and after the monsoon. The short hike to the site is scenic, making it ideal for nature lovers and photographers.

Namkha Khyung Dzong Monastery: A smaller but significant Tibetan monastery within the settlement, known for its serene ambiance and traditional monastic discipline.

Mahendragada Monastery: Located on an elevated ridge, this monastery offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and adds to the spiritual landscape of the region.

Padma Sarovar Boating: A tranquil waterbody near the settlement where visitors can enjoy paddle boating amidst lush greenery and occasional bird sightings.

Ghodahada Dam View Point: A scenic viewpoint overlooking the Ghodahada reservoir, ideal for photography, picnics, and quiet reflection in nature

Scenic Ridges and Eastern Ghat Viewpoints: The road toward Mohana and nearby hills offers breathtaking views of the Eastern Ghats and glimpses of distant peaks like Mahendragiri.

Chandragiri Tibetan Settlement: Stroll through rows of traditional Tibetan homes and monasteries. Local stalls offer handmade carpets, incense, prayer flags, and Tibetan medicines. Sample authentic Tibetan cuisine like momos, thukpa, and butter tea in family-run eateries.

Travel Tips for Visitors

Best Season: October to March offers ideal weather with clear skies and pleasant temperatures.

Etiquette: Modest clothing is advised. Silence and respect should be observed during rituals.

Photography: Allowed within the compound, but prohibited inside prayer halls unless permitted.

Stay Options: Basic guesthouses are available in Chandragiri and Paralakhemundi. Berhampur offers more comfortable hotel options for overnight stays.

Local Language: While Tibetan is dominant within the settlement, Hindi and Odia are widely understood. English is spoken by younger monks and students.

If you’re looking for something different, Padmasambhava Mahavihara Buddhist Monastery in Jiranga with its beautiful monasteries, Tibetan culture, and quiet surroundings, is a great spot for a short and meaningful getaway from Vizag.

