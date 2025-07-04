If you’re in Visakhapatnam and looking to trade the familiar coastline and hills for something equally beautiful yet less explored, just a few hours from Vizag is Berhampur, an ideal place to visit. Part of the southern Odisha, the city is filled with natural scenery and some of the most amazing street food in India.

Known as the “Silk City” of India, Berhampur or Brahmapur is one of Odisha’s largest and culturally significant cities. Located in the Ganjam district of Odisha, it is renowned for its age-old weaving industries, particularly for the famous Berhampuri Patta sarees, whose origins date back to the 14th century. Along with the temple and a beautiful coastline, the city offers a great cultural blend of Odia and Andhra communities.

Getting to Berhampur from Visakhapatnam

Berhampur is conveniently located approximately 270 km from Visakhapatnam, making it an accessible destination for a short getaway or weekend trip.

By Train

Berhampur is well-connected by rail, with around 20 trains operating daily between Visakhapatnam and Berhampur. The journey typically takes 4 to 5 hours, depending on the train and schedule. Some of the most popular and reliable options include:

Hirakud Express (20807)

Falaknuma Express (12704)

Tirupati-Puri Express (17480)

Trains are frequent, comfortable, and ideal for both budget and mid-range travellers.

By Road

For those preferring to drive or travel by private taxi, Berhampur can be reached via National Highway 16. The route offers a scenic and well-maintained stretch, passing through key locations such as:

Madhurawada – Tagarapuvalasa – Polipalli – Bhogapuram – Palasa – Ichchapuram – Berhampur

The drive typically takes 5.5 to 6 hours, depending on traffic conditions and halts along the way. It’s a convenient option for travellers seeking a fun ride with flexibility and comfort.

Where to Stay in Berhampur

You’ll find everything from basic budget stays to comfortable mid-range hotels in Berhampur. You can find stays on popular hotel booking sites like OYO, Agoda, Booking.com and others.

Here are a few good hotels to stay in Berhampur:

Hotel City Palace – Centrally located and ideal for families

Sitaram dormitory – A popular budget-friendly room stay for couples and solo travellers

Panthanivas Berhampur (OTDC) – Government-run, clean, safe, and affordable

Top Places to Visit Around Berhampur

Here are a few things that you must do in and around Berhampur.

1. Tara Tarini Temple

Located 28 km from Berhampur, this hilltop temple is one of the oldest Shakti Peethas in India. You can climb the steps or take a ropeway ride for a scenic view of the Rushikulya River. The early mornings are pure magic.

2. Bendalia Waterfall

A hidden gem just 25 km away, perfect for nature lovers. The waterfall flows best during and after the monsoon season, making it a great spot for a picnic, photography, or just a peaceful day out.

3. Kalijai Temple, Chilika Lake

About 50 km away, this island temple dedicated to Goddess Kalijai sits right in Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, Chilika Lake. A boat ride to the island offers mesmerising views and birdwatching opportunities if you go in winter.

4. Khallikote Forest

Located on the way to Lake Chilika, this dense green patch is a detour worth taking. The forested hills and red rocky terrain have hiking potential and pretty stopovers for nature photography.

5. Ghodahada Dam View Point

A calm and scenic dam surrounded by hills and occasional elephant sightings. It’s about 45 km from the city. You can pair the visit with a trip to Narayani Temple en route.

Where to Eat in Berhampur

After a making the trip all the way from Vizag, treating yourself with a tasty meal is a must, and Berhampur, known as the food capital of Odisha, is a paradise for anyone who enjoys local street food and traditional flavours.

Here are a Few Must-Try Local Dishes:

Dahibara Aloodum – Berhampur’s most iconic snack

Puri with Upma – A uniquely local breakfast combo

Pakhal Bhata – Fermented rice with curd and vegetables, served cold

Chhena Poda – A smoky dessert made from baked cottage cheese

Berhampur is a cultural hub with spiritual depth, natural charm, and culinary diversity. Whether you’re travelling from Vizag for a laid-back weekend, a food trail, or a deep dive into Odisha’s heritage, Berhampur offers an experience that’s authentic and unhurried.

