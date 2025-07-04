In an incident off the Visakhapatnam coast, a 26-year-old fisherman named Chodapalli Yarraiah went missing after being pulled into the sea by a massive fish, which reportedly weighed over 200 kg. The incident took place on 2 July 2025 (Wednesday) while Chodapalli and others were out at sea for a routine deep-sea fishing trip, 30 km off the coast of Pudimadaka in the Anakapalli district.

Chodapalli Yarraiah, a resident of Dibbapalem village in the Parawada Mandal, had ventured out with five other fishermen on a traditional line fishing expedition. According to the crew, Yarraiah had just hooked a Giant Marlin, a species known for its speed, strength, and resistance when caught.

As he attempted to reel it in, the rope got tangled around his leg, and the Marlin made a sudden, forceful dive, yanking the fishing line so violently that Yarraiah was thrown overboard. Despite immediate rescue efforts by the crew, Chodapalli Yarraiah disappeared into the rough waters and has not been found since.

Local authorities and marine police were alerted shortly after the incident. A search and rescue operation involving coastguards and local volunteers is currently underway. However, due to strong undercurrents and shifting weather conditions, the rescue of the missing fisherman can be difficult.

The fish is believed to be a Blue Marlin, which is referred to as Kommu Konam by the locals, a species native to deep-sea waters and one of the largest and most powerful game fish in the world. Blue Marlin fish are capable of reaching speeds over 80 km/h and can weigh up to 600 kg, though most commonly caught ones range between 90-150 kg.

This incident bears a resemblance to a fatal case reported in 2022, when a fisherman named Molli Joganna, impaled by a marlin’s sharp snout in the same region, leading to his death.

