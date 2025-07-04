An upcoming South Coast Railway Zone Office is on track to be established in The Deck, a multi-level car parking and commercial complex developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) at Siripuram Junction.

In a recent development, Visakhapatnam Railway officials visited the facility to assess its suitability for the South Coast Railway Zone Office. While they initially requested two floors, a formal letter submitted to VMRDA on Thursday confirmed that the sixth floor alone would meet their requirements. It is anticipated that the office of the General Manager of the South Coast Railway Zone will soon be established here.

Designed to resemble a ship’s deck, this glass-fronted structure stands out as a striking architectural addition to Vizag’s cityscape.

Built to ease the long-standing parking challenges in central Vizag, The Deck is being introduced as the city’s largest multi-level parking facility. Spanning 11 floors, it can accommodate around 500 cars and 600 two-wheelers. While five floors are dedicated exclusively to parking, the remaining six are reserved for commercial use.

The Rs 87.5 crore project covers 1.72 acres, offering 1.90 lakh sq ft of parking space and 1.64 lakh sq ft for commercial establishments. Once operational, the commercial sections are expected to house supermarkets, corporate offices, IT companies, and restaurants, making it one of the largest MLCPs in Andhra Pradesh.

A major highlight of The Deck is the allocation of 40,000 sq ft for the Ratan Tata Innovation Centre of Excellence—a dedicated hub for tech startups and IT innovation. The state government has already secured the fifth floor to host this innovation hub.

Meanwhile, interest in the building continues to grow, with several IT firms and restaurant management companies already applying for commercial space within The Deck.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.