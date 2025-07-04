The King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, which has been catering to the needs of the people of North Andhra, has got eight more RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants for the supply of protected drinking water to patients.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, who inaugurated the plants on 3 July 2025, said that efforts were on to provide better facilities to patients at the hospital. The MLA also inaugurated a welcome arch at the entrance of the hospital.

“We are working hard for an all-round development of the constituency with an aim to make it a model one,” said the MLA.

Divis Lab, as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), got the RO plants installed at a cost of Rs 28 crore.

Vamsi Krishna Srinivas thanked those who contributed to the installation of safe drinking water plants and the arch. Visakhapatnam South TDP Incharge Sudhakar, KGH officials and staff participated in the programme.

Apart from the new additions, KGH already has several RO plants including one with a capacity of 2,000 litres per hour. It was donated by Rotary Club. Previously, ROs were installed at Subhojanam complex and CSR block.

The newly installed water plans will further improve the protected drinking water supply to patients as well as their attendants.

