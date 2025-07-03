With the weekend approaching at a steady pace, there is no lack of entertainment this week. OTT platforms have rolled out some phenomenal releases starting including crime, romance, comedy, and more. Among these titles are Head of States, starring John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra Jones, and Kaalidhar Laapata, where Abhishek Bachchan takes viewers on a heartwarming journey. Whether you are looking to add to your watchlist or want to browse through the new releases, this article is for you. Here are the 6 latest OTT releases of the week that are worth adding to your watchlist!

1. Thug Life

A young boy is rescued from a fatal shootout and is adopted by a gang leader. Several years pass and one day an assassination attempt is made on the gang leader. All suspicion leads to the rescued boy, beginning a dark and dirty power struggle.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 3rd

2. AIR (All India Rankers)

The two years of Intermediate is one of the most nostalgic memories for any Indian student, after school. These were the times where new friendships and alliances were made and students slowly transformed into young adults. Based on this sentiment, AIR or All India Rankers is a coming-of-age comedy which will make you laugh out loud and cry ugly with nostalgia.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

Release Date: July 3rd

3. The Sandman Season 2 Vol I

This DC comic series is back for a final season! After regaining control of Dreaming, Morpheus is finally sated. Vowing to look forward to the future and leaving the past behind, Morpheus begins rebuilding his realm from the ruins. Lucifer and company, however, have different plans which might ignite another clash between the Endless.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 3rd

4. Kaalidhar Laapata

A middle-aged lonely man, Kaalidhar, overhears his sibling’s cruel plan of abandoning him and selling his house and land, the man disappears. He finds a child, Ballu, who helps him find his missing happiness and joy in life.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Release Date: July 4th

5. Uppu Kappurambu

Chitti Jaya Puram has a new village head, Apoorva, who has to tackle a strange problem. With only four graveyard spots left in the village’s cemetery. Apoorva joins hands with the graveyard keeper, Chinna, as the duo struggle to find a solution. This Telugu satirical comedy should be on your watchlist for the fun giggles and laughs!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 4th

6. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination was a shocking incident in Modern Indian History. This extensive series surrounds the struggles and successes during the 90-day manhunt by Special Investigation Team (SIT) to catch the culprits.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date: July 4th

With these 6 latest OTT releases, you can pick a favourite and watch it this week! So, what are you waiting for? Get cozy, grab some snacks, and start binge-watching these entertaining flicks!

