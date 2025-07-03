The world seems to hold an interesting fascination of the past. From Y2K fashion to Art Deco houses, we continue to upcycle and integrate styles from history into today’s world. In our attempt to add a vintage charm things, eateries haven’t been left out. Admittedly, while Vizag still awaits establishments that are full-fledgedly retro, it still has select cafes and restaurants that incorporates such elements and provide customers with a newly nostalgic experience. Here are some retro-themed cafes and restaurants in Visakhapatnam you can visit:

Circars Bistro

At Circars Bistro, vintage minimalism is everywhere. A long counter spans one end of the warmly lit room, with slim wooden tables, tiled floors, and plush banquettes completing the inviting atmosphere. The ambient glow and golden tones are complemented by old-school tunes playing on a Marshall speaker, lending the space a subtle retro vibe. The menu leans continental, with a special emphasis on gourmet burgers that elevate casual dining into something more memorable.

Location: Waltair Uplands

NUINUI

Step into NUINUI, and you’re instantly transported into a retro-style Korean diner. The restaurant’s soft pink walls, pastel tones, and neon accents create an aesthetic pulled straight from a K-drama set. Hangeul slogans adorn the walls, while K-pop music plays in the background, enhancing the immersive atmosphere.

Their dishes, like the crispy kimchi cheese jeon paired with house kimchi, strike a delightful balance between texture and flavour. The Creamy Crab Gimbap, stuffed with savoury crab, rice, and steamed vegetables, is a standout, while the spicy Dakgalbi Ramyeon offers a heartily flavourful experience.

Location: Beach Road

Sam’s Griddle

Bringing 1950s America to the heart of Visakhapatnam, Sam’s Griddle is the city’s first of its kind, a multi-cuisine restaurant themed entirely around retro Americana. From Indian and Chinese to Italian, Lebanese, Pan-Asian, and even Mexican fare, the diverse menu ensures there’s something for every palate.

The decor is a tribute to mid-century American diners, with vintage memorabilia, soothing music, and attentive service completing the experience. Located centrally, Sam’s Griddle is perfect for families, friends, or colleagues seeking a unique and hearty dining outing.

Location: Siripuram

Brew n Bistro

Brew n Bistro offers a cosy hideaway with a touch of old-school flair. While not overtly retro, the dim lighting, artistic scribbles, and photo-lined walls lend the café a nostalgic, almost bohemian charm. It’s known for its wholly homemade continental fare, ranging from handmade pizzas topped with signature sauces and gooey cheese to classic Italian main courses, pastas, and easy-to-love sandwiches and burgers.

While it has two branches in the city, we recommend visiting the one in Lawsons Bay for a retro-style experience.

Locations: Lawsons Bay

While Visakhapatnam may not yet boast a full-blown retro dining revolution, these eateries prove that a little nostalgia goes a long way. Each space, in its own way, has elements of the past alongside present-day comforts, be it through music, interiors, or the food itself. For dwellers of Visakhapatnam looking to take a break from the contemporary and bask in a dose of the past, these retro-inspired cafes and restaurants are well worth a visit.

