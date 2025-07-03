It has been decided to initiate more measures to further the beautification of the beach in Visakhapatnam, according to State Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh.

The Minister, who visited the Rushikonda Beach on 3 July 2025 along with Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam District Collector Harendhira Prasad and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, said standards would be maintained to retain the Blue Flag tag for the Rushikonda beach.

The team inspected the facilities at the beach. Along with remarking on the need for beautification, the Minister assured the shopkeepers and lifeguards at the Visakhapatnam beach of solving their issues when the latter brought their problems to the notice of the team.

Similarly, Minister Kandula Durgesh said that necessary steps would be taken to attract more tourists to the city. Later, they inspected the double-decker buses which will be operated soon in the city.

He said the government would provide an enjoyable and eco-friendly journey to tourists and city residents.

