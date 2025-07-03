The weekend is approaching at a steady pace, and the entertainment world is already buzzing. The new Superman movie trailer is trending on social media platforms, gaining attraction from around the world. Helmed by James Gunn who directed the global blockbuster trilogy Guardian of the Galaxies, and starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, this is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. While you wait for the movie, here are the top superhero movies and series you can binge on!

1. Minnal Murali

Jaison is a young tailor from a village who dreams of going abroad and building a career. But the local SI always serves as an obstacle to his visa-clearing process. On a fateful day, he gains supernatural powers after being struck by lightning. With this newfound power, he assumes the name of his father’s unfinished play, Minnal Murali, and begins protecting the people of the village from evil.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Strong Woman Do Bong Soo

Do Bong-soon comes from an ancestry where the women of the family are blessed with supernatural strength, which they should use for the greater good. She saves and helps out people in her own way, cherishing her gift. A series of kidnaps and murders begin surfacing in her hometown, prompting her to use her gift in the right way.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Viki

3. The Mask

After a mysterious and enchanted mask falls on the Earth, it comes into the possession of a meek bank teller, Stanley Ipkiss. Unaware of the mask’s origin, he dons the mask, which gives him a new personality and a boast in confidence. Using the mask, Stanley unleashes a whole lot of chaotic mess.

This famous and hilarious superhero movie is a must-watch for its comical scenes and impressive casting.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+

4. Gen V

Welcome to Godolkin University, the learning place for superheroes since 1965. This is a safe space for thriving and promising superheroes who understand that being hero is not about glory, but it is about sacrifice.

This critically acclaimed series is the second in The Boys franchise with a new season coming up on September 17th.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Hancock

Hancock is not your regular superhero. The people hate him, the media is out to get him, and the law enforcement despises him. Ray Embrey is a public relations specialist, who was saved by Hancock, and makes it his personal mission to repair Hancock’s damaged reputation.

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Zee 5.

6. I Am Not Okay With This

Sydney Novak is a emotionally turbulent teenager who is taking the burnt of being a teenager. On top of that mess, she discovers that she can ignite supernatural psychokinetic powers which are directly proportional to her emotions.

OTT Platform: Netflix

With these top superhero movies and series, you can stream and enjoy the superhero plot while waiting for the Superman movie. Each movie and series explores the main character gaining superpowers and what it leads them to. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, pick your favourite from the list and enjoy!

