Tired of the usual tourist trails and craving solitude amidst nature’s raw beauty? Then it’s time to leave behind the bustle of Vizag and explore some of the most remote and lesser-known destinations in India. From secluded valleys in the northeast to stark plateaus in Ladakh, here are seven offbeat places that deserve a spot on your travel bucket list:

1. Laitmawsiang, Meghalaya

Located in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya lies Laitmawsiang, an untouched village. This hidden place is dotted with ancient limestone caverns, dense forests, and rare waterfalls. The village’s name, meaning ‘Place of Golden Flowers,’ is as poetic as its landscape.

You can explore its caves, walk through sacred groves, discover root bridges, and more in this eco-paradise. While the region is best visited in summer or winter, monsoons are best avoided due to heavy rainfall.

Nearby attractions include the panoramic Laitlum Canyons, tranquil Umiam Lake, and the Mawphlang Sacred Forest, where the Khasi tribe’s spiritual connection with nature still thrives.

2. Nako, Himachal Pradesh

Perched in the Kinnaur district close to the Indo-China border, Nako is a tiny Himalayan village that surprises with its ancient monasteries, beautiful lake, and Buddhist lore. The 11th-century Nako Monastery is the spiritual attraction of the village, while the lake, formed by glacial melt, is framed by willow and poplar trees.

With yaks, horses, and herds grazing against the backdrop of snowy peaks, Nako transports you to another world. It’s also the base for treks to the Pargial Peak and Thashigang Monastery, where a sacred image is said to grow hair.

The best time to visit is May to October when the trails are clear and the skies crisp.

3. Changthang Plateau, Ladakh

Vast and hauntingly beautiful, the Changthang Plateau in eastern Ladakh is an isolated region. Home to the resilient Changpa nomads, this high-altitude desert features salt flats, the glassy waters of Tso Moriri, and the famed Pangong Lake.

Its stark beauty is matched only by its extreme climate. With minimal infrastructure and bare-bone facilities, the region is ideal for those who seek raw, unfiltered adventures.

4. Zanskar, Ladakh

Nestled halfway through the high-altitude pass of Penzi La, Zanskar is full of glacial rivers, ancient monasteries, and permafrost peaks.

From Buddhist monasteries like Phugtal Gompa to Karsha and Sani Monasteries, history runs deep here. Popular activities include trekking, biking, monastery-hopping, and more. It’s a rugged escape for those seeking spiritual stillness. Do note that the place is cut off for about eight months a year due to blockade of the Penzi La, so it is truly one of the most remote destinations in India!

5. Halflong, Assam

Often called the Scotland of the East, Haflong is Assam’s only hill station and a picturesque getaway known for its sweeping hills, peaceful lakes, and rich tribal culture.

Explore Haflong Lake, the culture of the Dimasa tribe, and the surrounding Borail hills. The town’s laid-back atmosphere and busy markets offer a peek into local life far removed from mainstream tourism.

Trekking, lakeside camping, and indulging in traditional Assamese cuisine are a must here.

6. Dharchula, Uttarakhand

Located near the Indo-Nepal border on the banks of the Kali River, Dharchula is a scenic mountain town on the route to Kailash Mansarovar and Adi Kailash. A mix of cultures and traditions converge here, making it a fascinating stopover for pilgrims and trekkers alike.

Summer and winter are the best seasons to visit, while monsoons are best avoided due to landslides. Don’t miss a trek through Darma Valley or the spiritual aura of Om Parvat, where nature itself seems to bow in reverence. When here, you must make the most of your visit by indulging in photography, visiting temples, and tasting local cuisines.

7. Thangu Valley, Sikkim

Far from the crowded parts of Sikkim, Thangu Valley near Lachen is a quiet hamlet where traditional wooden homes dot the landscape and rivers snake through lush meadows.

At nearly 4,000 metres, this valley offers dramatic views, especially in winter when snow cloaks everything in white. In summer, the region bursts into a riot of alpine flowers. It’s also the route to the majestic Gurudongmar Lake, one of the highest lakes in the world.

From sipping butter tea in local kitchens to hiking through wildflower-filled trails, Thangu is perfect for travellers seeking a genuine mountain village experience.

Each of these remote destinations in India offers a reset for the senses, and stories you’ll carry forever! If you’re ready to swap tourist traps for secretly rewarding hideaways, these places are calling your name!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.