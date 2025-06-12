Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a high-level review meeting on June 11, 2025, with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and other key officials to assess aviation infrastructure and connectivity across the state. During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for improved air links from all airports in Andhra Pradesh and reviewed the development progress at Vijayawada International Airport. Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu informed the CM that air traffic at Vijayawada Airport and Visakhapatnam Airport has surged by 40%, driven by growing demand and increased interest from operators.

The Minister added that TruJet Airlines is set to resume services from Visakhapatnam starting October. Additionally, international flights on the Vijayawada-Singapore and Tirupati-Muscat routes are expected to be launched soon, along with seaplane operations scheduled post-September.

According to Businessline, the Centre has approved the revival of TruJet (formerly Turbo Megha Airways) as a scheduled national-level carrier to meet India’s rising air travel demand. The airline’s Managing Director, Vankayalapati, announced that operations would restart with an Airbus A320, with Visakhapatnam Airport chosen as its operational hub. The airline is planning its first flight from Vizag to either Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad by November 2025.

TruJet, a regional low-cost carrier that began operations in 2015, was headquartered at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. It suspended operations in February 2022 due to financial difficulties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

