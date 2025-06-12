In a major move that could reshape the aviation landscape of South India, a possible Civil Aviation University has been proposed at Visakhapatnam. This proposal came during a strategic meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, where the plan to establish the institution was formally presented.

The proposed university is expected to operate in close coordination with the upcoming greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport, which is already under construction and projected to be a major aviation hub in the region.

Earlier in November, the Union Aviation Minister, during an interview with The Hindu, stated that an Aviation University and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Facility would come up in Bhogapuram, and the recent suggestion made by CM Naidu related to the Civil Aviation University has further solidified the statements made by K Ram Mohan Naidu.

Currently, India has only one dedicated civil aviation university, the Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The addition of a second institution, particularly in South India, addresses a growing demand for skilled professionals in the aviation sector. With Visakhapatnam strategically located along the eastern corridor and in proximity to major defence and commercial operations, the city presents itself as a natural choice.

The Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University currently offers specialised courses in aviation management, pilot training, aircraft maintenance engineering, and air traffic control training. If the same faculty is brought to Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam, then its presence could bridge the gap between academic training and industry requirements, creating direct employment opportunities and enhancing regional skill development.

The initiative aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s broader development strategy of leveraging infrastructure projects to fuel economic growth. The Bhogapuram airport project, in particular, is seen as a key driver for industrial and technological investment in the region. The aviation university will not only attract students and professionals from across India but also promote allied industries, including hospitality, logistics, and education services.

The proposed Civil Aviation University in Visakhapatnam, if successfully implemented, could transform Andhra Pradesh into a centre of aviation learning and operations, fostering economic development.

