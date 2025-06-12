A gas leak at a private pharmaceutical unit in Parawada Pharma City, Anakapalle district, claimed two lives and left one worker in critical condition in the early hours of 12 June 2025. The incident occurred at Sai Sreyas Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, where three employees were reportedly exposed to toxic fumes while inspecting the company’s chemical treatment facility.

The victims have been identified as Parimi Chandrasekhar, a safety manager, Saragadam Kumar, a safety officer, and Baidu Baisal. According to initial reports, the trio was checking chemical waste levels when a gas leak exposed them to hazardous fumes. Chandrasekhar and Kumar succumbed on the spot, while Baisal was rushed to the hospital and is currently battling for his life.

Following the incident, trade union representatives and local activists gathered outside the unit, demanding justice for the victims of the gas leak at the pharma unit. They called on authorities to ensure compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the deceased and urged for stringent safety audits across pharmaceutical industries operating in the region.

An investigation into the cause of the leak is currently underway.

In a separate incident on 11 June 2025, a private company bus belonging to Lawrence Pharma caught fire in the same Parawada Pharma City area. The vehicle was en route to Chodavaram to pick up staff when the fire broke out. The driver noticed smoke, stopped the vehicle immediately, and alerted the fire department. Firefighters responded promptly and extinguished the blaze, but the bus was completely gutted. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and all employees were safe.

