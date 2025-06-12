Visakhapatnam has been declared a Temporary Red Zone from June 17 to June 21, 2025, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the International Day of Yoga celebrations. As part of security arrangements, a 5 km no-fly zone, stretching from Naval Coast Battery to Park Hotel Junction, has been enforced. The Temporary Red Zone in Visakhapatnam mainly applies to drones and UAVs, and legal action will be taken under the Aircraft Act, 1934, in case of violations.

The main Yoga Day event scheduled on June 21 will stretch across a 26.5 km corridor along the coast, from RK Beach to Bheemili. Authorities aim to gather over 500,000 participants, doubling the original target of 250,000. To manage such an unprecedented crowd, approximately 8,000 police personnel, along with lifeguards and divers, will be deployed. In case of rain, a German hangar structure is being arranged as a covered alternative.

Local residents across the district are expected in large numbers, drawn by the opportunity to participate alongside the Prime Minister. The vast coastline is being transformed into a unified platform, with 247 compartments each holding 1,000 people. The event aims to create a Guinness World Record for continuous mass yoga.

This event is part of Andhra Pradesh’s “YogAndhra‑2025” campaign, which has already involved 200,000 people in preparatory sessions since late May. Vizag’s staging of this event firmly places it on the national and international wellness map, under the banner “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

