Bolstering regional innovation and entrepreneurship, Cyient Foundation (the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Cyient Ltd) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to set up an innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU was formalized in the presence of the Minister of IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on 11 June 2025. The partnership is expected to catalyze innovation in educational institutions and foster stronger industry-academia collaboration.

As part of this strategic alliance, a pilot initiative will be rolled out to transform higher education institutions in and around Visakhapatnam into active innovation hubs. The program will be anchored on a structured framework that includes iCARE (Innovation Creation and Research for Entrepreneurship) centres, iCAFE (Idea Creation and Auxiliary Facilities for Entrepreneurship) centres, and IPR-TT (Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer) cells. These facilities will be set up across mentor and mentee institutions to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property development.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, D BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman of Cyient and Chief Patron of Cyient Foundation, said, “The partnership with AICTE is a significant step towards realizing India’s potential as a global innovation powerhouse. By nurturing entrepreneurial mindsets and building institutional capacities, we are creating a self-sustaining model that empowers youth, encourages IP creation, and promotes meaningful collaboration between academia and industry.”

The collaboration will also extend to hands-on programs such as boot camps, innovation fairs, hackathons, and mentorship opportunities, equipping both students and faculty with the tools needed to navigate the start-up landscape and innovate for real-world impact.

Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, added, “This partnership with Cyient Foundation exemplifies the kind of industry-academia collaboration that can transform the way educational institutions contribute to India’s innovation economy. The city innovation cluster in Visakhapatnam will serve as a model for future clusters across the nation.”

In Andhra Pradesh, more than 1,137 IICs have been created across technical and non-technical institutions. With cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati, Kakinada, Nellore, and Anantapur housing a large number of such institutions, the region is well-positioned to evolve into a robust network of city-level innovation clusters.

The MoU outlines a three-year action plan, during which Cyient Foundation will offer CSR funding and infrastructural support. This initiative is also in sync with the Government of India’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission, underscoring innovation-driven regional growth and self-reliance.

Read also: Temporary Red Zone Declared in Vizag from June 17 to June 21 Ahead of PM’s Yoga Day Visit

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.