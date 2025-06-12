Placed right between the Eastern Ghats and the coastal stretch of Vizag, Yendada is a well-rounded neighbourhood with a mix of nature, new developments, and a few quiet hangout spots. Whether you’re a weekend wanderer, a cafe-hopper, or someone looking to breathe easy by the sea, here’s a guide to some of the things you can explore in and around Yendada.

Play Hard at the Pickleball & Box Cricket Pitches

Yendada’s got game, literally. Pickleball and box cricket are turning into the go-to recreation choices for many people around Vizag, and thanks to spacious courts like the ones at Attili Sports Arena, Yendada could be your next choice for recreational activities. Whether you’re smashing serves or going for that perfect cover drive under floodlights, Yendada offers you a slice of competitive joy that you always wanted.

Breathe Green by Visiting Exotic Plants Nursery

If you are someone who loves nature, then you must visit Exotic Plants Nursery located near Sagar Nagar. The place has rare succulents, exotic bonsais, and aesthetic garden decor. Even if you’re not a plant parent yet, you’ll probably leave wanting to become one.

Find inner peace at the Cone Pyramid Meditation Centre

The Cone Pyramid Meditation Centre is a quiet space designed for reflection and stillness. At the centre of this site, there stands a distinct shrine-like structure built for Meditation, surrounded by a simple garden and miniature Buddha statues. This place cleanses you from the inside out.

Surround Yourself with Serenity at ISKCON & TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temples

If sitting still in silence isn’t your thing, Yendada has other ways to slow down. Just a short ride away, these temples offer a different kind of calm, one that moves with rhythm, colour, and quiet strength.

Starting from the ISKCON Temple, which has a whole vibe of its own, with vibrant architecture, soul-soothing bhajans, and prasadam that somehow feels like more than just food, it’s a must-visit place if you are looking for inner grounding.

Perched a little higher up, the TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple watches over the area like a quiet guardian. Built by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trust, it offers not just prayers, but clean panoramic views and a moment to breathe.

Get lost in the Caffeine Conversations

Whether it’s deep talks or dumb jokes, some of the best conversations brew better over coffee, and Yendada’s cafes give you the space required. Here is a short list of cafe spots in Yendada.

Gypsy Resto Cafe

Whether you’re in the mood for North Indian comfort food or a plate of fries with cold coffee, Gypsy has you covered. It’s cosy, casual, and pet-friendly, plus their outdoor seating hits different in the evening breeze.

YESPRESSO

Located just opposite Radisson Blu, YESPRESSO is a minimal cafe with maximum flavour. From creamy cappuccinos to neatly plated food, it’s the ideal pitstop for coffee lovers.

Cheroney

With classy interiors, pastel tones, and a laid-back vibe, Cheroney is the is a go-to place for a relaxed family outing. The ambience here feels like something out of a Pinterest mood board.

From meditating in pyramids to smashing sixes under floodlights, Yendada give you a wide palette of options to do things you like.

