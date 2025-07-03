Tourism in Visakhapatnam is set to get a big boost as several projects are in the pipeline and steps are afoot to ensure their speedy completion.

The Tourism Department is busy identifying scenic spots for the development of caravan parks where tourists can park their vehicles and enjoy watching picturesque locales.

Similarly, major hotel groups like Oberoi are planning luxury hotels and villas in the region. It has also been planned to develop Visakhapatnam and Araku as anchor hubs under the new tourism policy. The Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) has also big plans to give a fillip to tourism. A 50-metre glass bridge, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, is nearing completion at Kailasagiri, while some other projects are on the anvil.

Meanwhile, Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary (tourism), had a review meeting with the officials concerned in Visakhapatnam on the projects in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts on July 2.

The official said land acquisition procession should be speeded up for allotment of sites for construction of Oberoi hotel near Bhogapuram airport and Mayfair hotel near Bheemunipatnam.

Ajay Jain directed the officials to initiate measures to ensure more tourist inflow to Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam District Collector M.S. Harendhira Prasad explained to the tourism top official about the progress of land acquisition process taken up for various projects in Rushikonda, Yendada, Madhurawada, Bheemunipatnam and Kapuluppada.

