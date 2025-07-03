As monsoon clouds roll out, the southern part of India turns into an eye-catching paradise, with rain-kissed hills, gushing waterfalls, misty valleys and fresh earthy aroma that brings back nostalgia. It’s the best season to explore nature in its purest form, and a trip to these soulful places is a must for every traveller’s bucket list. So here is the list of monsoon destinations in South India that you can visit from Vizag during the monsoon season.

1. Meghamalai, Tamil Nadu

Distance from Vizag: ~1,350 km

Nearest city: Madurai

Meghamalai, also known as the High Wavy Mountains, is a quiet hill station with tea plantations, mist-covered hills, and thick forests. It’s a less commercialised place, offering a peaceful environment. The drive through winding roads becomes more scenic during the rainy season, with clouds hanging low and waterfalls appearing along the way.

Places to Visit Nearby:

Manalar Dam: A peaceful dam surrounded by greenery.

Muthalamalai Forest: A Dense forest where you might spot elephants and other wildlife.

Suruli Falls (40 km away): A popular waterfall, especially lively during the monsoon.

2. Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka

Distance from Vizag: ~1120 km

Famous for coffee plantations, Chikkamagaluru turns lush green during the monsoon. The hills are covered in fog, the roads are lined with greenery, and hidden waterfalls become active. The weather stays cool and refreshing, perfect for both relaxing stays and light trekking.

Places to Visit Nearby:

Baba Budangiri: A pilgrimage site with trekking trails and viewpoints.

Jhari Falls: Also known as Buttermilk Falls, located deep within plantations.

Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary (38 km): Offers safaris where you might spot elephants, leopards, and deer.

3. Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Distance from Vizag: ~1,350 km

Nearest Airport: Coimbatore

Valparai is a lesser-known hill station in Tamil Nadu surrounded by tea plantations and wildlife reserves. During monsoon, the waterfalls are active, and the forests look fresh and vibrant. The drive to Valparai itself is a highlight, with 40 hairpin bends offering views of hills and dams, which gives you one of the most thrilling driving experiences.

Places to Visit Nearby:

Sholayar Dam: A large dam with scenic views, especially beautiful when it’s raining.

Loam’s View Point: A popular viewpoint along the drive where you can see the plains and valleys.

Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary: A dense forest area home to elephants, gaurs, and lion-tailed macaques.

4. Dandeli, Karnataka

Distance from Vizag: ~1,130 km

Nearest Airport: Hubli

Located in Karnataka, Dandeli is known for its dense forests, rivers, and adventure activities. The monsoon season makes the Kali River stronger, perfect for white-water rafting. The forests look even denser and greener, offering good opportunities for nature walks, bird watching, and spotting wildlife.

Places to Visit Nearby:

Kali River Rafting: The main activity here, with strong rapids during the rainy season.

Syntheri Rocks: A massive rock formation with a river flowing beside it.

Supa Dam Backwaters: A peaceful spot for boating and bird watching.

Moulangi Eco Park: A nice picnic spot with streams and forest around.

5. Sakleshpur, Karnataka

Distance from Vizag: ~1,250 km

Nearest city: Hassan

Sakleshpur is a quiet hill station surrounded by coffee and spice plantations. The place is known for its scenic treks, especially the railway track treks that pass through tunnels, bridges, and forests. Monsoon enhances the beauty with flowing streams and small waterfalls along every path.

Places to Visit Nearby:

Bisle Viewpoint: Provides views of three mountain ranges-Pushpagiri, Dodda Betta, and Kumara Parvatha.

Manjarabad Fort: A star-shaped fort offering panoramic views, especially good when misty.

Magajahalli Falls: A small but beautiful waterfall surrounded by greenery.

Green Route Trek: A trek along the railway track with tunnels and bridges passing through forests.

6. Kumarakom, Kerala

Distance from Vizag: ~1,470 km

Nearest city: Kottayam

Kumarakom, located on the banks of Vembanad Lake, is known for its backwater cruises and bird sanctuary. The place is packed with many exciting things, from moving houseboats to lively wildlife. And during the monsoon, the place gets an even brighter charm.

Places to Visit Nearby:

Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary: Best for bird watching, especially during early mornings.

Aruvikkuzhi Waterfalls (18 km): A charming waterfall near rubber plantations.

Vembanad Lake: The largest lake in Kerala, perfect for boating and enjoying backwater life.

Alleppey (33 km): Famous for houseboats and backwater canals. It can be easily combined with Kumarakom for a longer trip.

If you’re in Vizag and planning a trip during the rainy days, these monsoon destinations in South India are great options for a refreshing and memorable journey.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for travel articles.