Every time summer rolls around, the inner child in us gets a little restless. The days between April and June, after all, are synonymous with “summer vacation,” and it is only natural to long for a trip to somewhere memorable! If you’re an adult reading this and mourning the loss of those golden childhood summer holidays, there’s some respite in knowing that long weekends do exist! With Good Friday around the corner (18 April 2025), and the next two days being Saturday and Sunday (which is also Easter), you’ve got enough time for a quick getaway this long weekend. But where to go? Try these five unique and fascinating places across South India that’ll make an impression.

1. Muzhappilangad Beach, Kerala, Kerala

Love driving? Love the beach? Why choose when you can have both? Muzhappilangad Beach in Kannur is India’s only drive-in beach! You can cruise along its 4 km stretch of smooth sand with the sea breeze in your hair, be it on a bike, car, or any other vehicle.

With gentle waves for safe swimming, mesmerising sunsets, a kids’ park, and options for water sports, parasailing, and even microlight flights, there’s something for everyone. Time your visit during low tide, and you can actually walk through the water over to the nearby Dharmadam Island, just off the coast.

2. Belum Caves, Andhra Pradesh

If you’re looking for something more mysterious, try the Belum Caves in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh. These are South India’s longest underground cave system, stretching over 3.2 km. These ancient limestone tunnels were carved out by underground rivers, and in one chamber, the stalactites even produce musical notes when tapped.

Relics from as far back as 4500 BC have been excavated from these caves, including ancient cooking tools and traces of Buddhist and Jain monks. The Belum Caves are full of natural wonder and historical intrigue that few places can match.

Check out our guide from Visakhapatnam to Belum Caves!

3. Maravanthe Beach, Karnataka

If scenic drives are your thing, Maravanthe Beach in Karnataka is straight out of a dream and is the perfect place to spend your Good Friday Long Weekend in. Here, National Highway 66 runs between the Arabian Sea on one side and the Souparnika River on the other, creating a stunning visual you won’t find anywhere else in India.

Water sports are popular here, and the recently built bridge across the Souparnika connects you to Padukone village—yes, the hometown of Deepika Padukone. Other nearby places worth visiting include the peaceful beaches of Baindur, the cliffside beauty of Ottinane, and the Belaka Theertha Falls.

4. Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, Tamil Nadu

Think Venice, but wilder. The Pichavaram Mangrove Forest near Chidambaram is India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem, where trees grow in shallow waters and winding boat rides take you through surreal green tunnels.

Spanning 1,478 hectares, the forest lies between the Vellar and Coleroon estuaries and is a haven for kayaking, rowing, and birdwatching. Its rich biodiversity and eerie beauty make it a must-visit for nature lovers and photography buffs.

5. Bhongir Fort, Telangana

Adventure meets history at Bhongir (also called Bhuvanagiri), a town steeped in the legacy of battles and dynasties. Its most interesting feature is the awe-inspiring Bhongir Fort, perched on a giant monolithic rock over 600 meters high.

This fortress has stood for over 3,000 years and has been part of major chapters in Telangana’s history. Archaeological finds here range from Neolithic tools to medieval weaponry.

This Good Friday Long Weekend, make the most of your time by making a trip down to one of these unique places in South India, should they be near you. Which one’s your pick? Comment below and let us know!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.