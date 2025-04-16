Stuck in the mid-week slump? Worry not! OTT platforms have dropped a new lineup of releases to get you through to the end of the week. Here is a quick rundown of what’s out so far.

1. The Last of Us Season 2

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprise their roles in this much-awaited continuation of the hit video game adaptation. Inspired by the acclaimed PlayStation franchise developed by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world 20 years after a parasitic fungus outbreak transforms humans into aggressive, zombie-like creatures. Joel is tasked with escorting 14-year-old Ellie, who is mysteriously immune, across the country to a hospital, facing relentless threats along the way.

Season 2 picks up five years after the events of Season 1, with Joel and Ellie navigating a fractured relationship amidst an even more perilous and volatile world.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

2. Stranger Things: The First Shadow

This behind-the-scenes documentary explores the making of the acclaimed stage play that serves as a prequel to the popular series. It takes viewers back to 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, showcasing how the eerie setting came to life from page to production.

Streaming on: Netflix

3. Gentlewoman

Set in Chennai, this psychological drama follows the seemingly typical lives of Purni and Aravind, a married couple whose world begins to unravel after Purni’s sister moves in. As suppressed truths come to light – including an affair with a client – their marriage faces a storm of tension and secrets.

Streaming on: Tentkotta

4. The Glass Dome

In a quiet Swedish town, a criminologist joins forces with a former police chief to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a local girl, at the very place she had once been held captive.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Government Cheese

Set in 1969’s San Fernando Valley, this dark comedy-drama follows Hampton Chambers, a former burglar and now inventor, as he returns home from prison. He finds his family transformed. His wife Astoria and sons, Einstein and Harrison, have redefined their lives in ways that leave him struggling to find where he fits in.

Streaming on: Apple TV+

6. The Stolen Girl

In this suspenseful five-part series, a mother’s life is turned inside out when her daughter disappears after a sleepover at a new friend’s house. Adapted by Catherine Moulton from Alex Dahl’s 2020 novel Playdate, The Stolen Girl explores themes of trust, parenthood, and the haunting fear of child abduction.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

7. The Diamond Heist

Guy Ritchie brings his signature storytelling to this gripping docuseries, which unpacks a real-life crime where thieves crashed a truck into London’s Millennium Dome in a daring attempt to steal a valuable diamond. Over three episodes, the culprits reveal how they executed the high-stakes operation.

Streaming on: Netflix

Read also- 6 Top analog horror movies & series to make chills run down your spine!

Whether you’re in the mood for a binge marathon or just looking for something to unwind with after work, the new OTT releases this week have something for every kind of viewer. Keep your watchlist ready; there’s more to come before the weekend hits!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates!