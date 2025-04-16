Sci-fi has always been an integral part of cinema and media. Whether it’s Star Wars, The Walking Dead, or Avatar, these films transport us out of our reality for a while, allowing us to escape into an alternate universe. These movies are known for their integrated graphics and innovative stories. If you are a fan of this genre or want to explore something new, these are the top sci-fi movies and series worth your time!

1. The Matrix Franchise (Amazon Prime Video)

Neo has always been special, he knows that the world around him is not the reality. A beautiful stranger named Morpheus arrives with the truth, which will forever change Neo’s life.

This famous franchise is worth watching for the different philosophical lessons, revolutionary visuals, and groundbreaking plot. If you want to know more about the Matrix, you have to see it for yourself.

2. 12 Monkeys Series (JioHotstar)

In 2043, scavenger James Cole is recruited by scientist Katarina Jones to use an unauthorised and untested method of time travel to prevent a deadly virus outbreak. Time travel is a double-edged sword. No one knows the consequences of turning back time, and going headfirst into it is always dangerous.

Watch as James tries to find the origin of the deadly virus while navigating a number of hurdles!

3. The Terminator Franchise (Amazon Prime Video)

The story of this universe is set where Skynet, a synthetic intelligence, takes humanity with its arsenal of killer robots. A rebel force led by John Connor, humans stand their ground against these sentinels.

Humans and robots are sent into the past and future to compromise each other’s fates. This massive franchise is popular for its energising action sequences, jaw-dropping plotlines, and fantastic cast.

4. Pacific Rim Franchise (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+)

Alien forces have overturned humanity. Kaiju emerge from the sea and begin attacking humans. Humans engineer and develop a combat battle weapon, Jaegers, to fight against the Kaiju.

Functioning with two pilots linking their nervous systems, memories, and thoughts, called Drift, humanity must fight back with the mech weapons, Jaegers.

Pacific Rim is a successful franchise that combines themes of anime, kaiju, and mecha media. This is your best bet if you want to watch a refreshingly new concept of sci-fi movies!

5. Ready Player One (Netflix)

Set in 2049, most people escape a painstaking reality through the entertainment universe called OASIS. The creator of the virtual reality world OASIS leaves a huge challenge for his fans in the form of a new game. The reward for the game is the ownership of OASIS, hidden in a gold egg in the virtual world.

A teenager and his friends team up to win the gold egg before a destructive and evil company plans to do so.

6. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

A young programmer, Stefan Butler, is working on an interactive game based on a book called Bandersnatch, which his late mother owned. However, as the game progresses, Stefan’s reality blends with a dream-like state.

This interactive movie lets you choose how the main characters end up in the finale. For a more unique experience, watch this film!

While there are many big franchises in the sci-fi genre, they all have different storylines and character designs. These top sci-fi movies and series offer a great escape from our daily lives and allow us to live in the shoes of the heroes and heroines of these movies. So, what are you waiting for? Get comfortable and watch these flicks for limitless entertainment!

