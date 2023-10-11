For enthusiasts of science fiction and thriller genres, Netflix has become a gold mine in the vast world of online entertainment. The streaming behemoth offers a plethora of English sci-fi thriller web series, all of which are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Join us as we explore the finest English sci-fi thriller web series available on Netflix, where suspense knows no bounds and imagination knows no boundaries.

Here is the list of the top-rated English sci-fi web series on Netflix.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series where modern human inventions or innovations and human nature collide in a multiverse. Written and directed by Charlie Brooker, the series stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Hayley Atwell in the lead roles. The series is a satire that sheds light on how human innovations are affecting our Earth.

Stranger Things

For hardcore science fiction fans, a real treat awaits. Set in the mid-1980s, this series follows four kids on a mission to find their lost friend in what appears to be an ordinary town hiding dark secrets. Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, and more, this series is a must-watch.

Sense8

A group of people from different parts of the world, who are unexpectedly connected mentally, must find a method to avoid being persecuted by those who believe they pose a threat to the status quo in the world. Aml Ameen, Bae Doona, Jamie Clayton, and Tina Desai are among the stars of this Lana Wachowski-produced television show.

Arrow

Greg Berlanti directs this series and features Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Colin Donnell, and David Ramsey in the cast. The plot portrays the tale of a wealthy playboy, Oliver Queen, who returns transformed after his yacht sinks at sea, shattering the public perception of his demise. He adopts the vigilante persona of the Green Arrow and works to improve the city.

Manifest

This series is directed by Jeff Rake and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, and JR Ramirez. The plot revolves around a group of people who take a trip from the Bahamas to their home country in 2013, only to arrive in 2018, even though it appears that no time has passed. The travellers soon begin to experience what they refer to as Callings- mysterious visions that frequently help them save lives or solve crimes.

Another Life

As they embark on a high-risk expedition to investigate the origins of an alien artefact, astronaut Niko Breckenridge and her youthful team face unfathomable danger. This series is directed by Aaron Martin and stars Katee Sackhoff, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, and Blu Hunt.

Let us know which one of these English sci-fi web series on Netflix you are watching first.