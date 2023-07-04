We are living in an age where AI and technology do half of our jobs. The science fiction movies or series we watch are almost springing into reality in the coming years. While you ponder on this thought, you can watch these amazing sci-fi web series and movies on Netflix that will leave you with a lot of questions and opinions to think about. Not only opinions but these shows are a good escape to the fictional world and relive a thrilling experience.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series where modern human inventions or innovations and human nature collide in a multiverse. Written and directed by Charlie Brooker. Jesse Plemons, Christin Millioti, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Hayley Atwell are seen in the lead roles. The series is a satire that casts light on how human innovations are affecting our Earth.

Inception

Spy-based sci-fi movies are always the best getaways. Inception portrays a thief’s life who uproots the secrets of people’s dreams and takes one last job. The movie is a culmination of top actors like Leonardo Dicaprio, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Elliot Page. The path-breaking film was written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Dark

Dark is a German show with a mix of supernatural twists and a mystery of the disappearance of two children. The series depicts the relationships among four families. Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese are the creators of the series and the show casts Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schone and many more.

Time Trap

Time Trap is a mysterious movie where a group of students enter a cave to search for their missing professor and unfold a very unrealistic mystery. The film was written and directed by Mark Dennis. The movie casts Olivia Draguicevich, Cassidy Gifford, Brianne Howey, and Andrew Wilson.

Annihilation

Annihilation is a sci-fi psychological thriller film written and directed by Alex Garland and based on Jeff VanderMeer’s 2014 novel of the same name. The film is a depiction of a mysterious expedition where nature’s laws are not applicable. The film casts Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Oscar Isaac, and Gina Rodriguez in the lead roles.

Interstellar

How about living on an entirely new planet? Interstellar is a film that depicts the Earth’s deteriorated version. A farmer, and ex-NASA pilot, is sent to find a new planet for human inhabitation. Christopher Nolan directed the movie and co-wrote it with Jonathan Nolan. Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine are seen in the lead roles. Hurry up and watch the movie as July 31st is the last day to watch it on Netflix.

