The future shock that our generation is experiencing due to the advent of various higher-order technologies like ChatGPT or drones or IOT will make us realise that we are living in a sci-fi reality already. Ranging from time travel to space adventures and beyond, science fiction movies have unravelled stories that have changed the way we perceive reality. Home to a wide platter of genres, Netflix, the most prominent international OTT platform, has excelled in the sci-fi genre as well. In this article, we have compiled a list of top-rated female-centric sci-fi thriller movies available on Netflix you must watch for a riveting experience.
Jung_E (2023)
Set in the 22nd century, climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within a man-made shelter. A war takes place within the shelter. Yun Jung-Yi is the elite leader of the Allied forces. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to winning the war.
Oxygen (2021)
Having no recollection of how she ended up there, Liz Hansen wakes up from her deep hypnosis in an air-sealed cryogenic unit the size of a coffin. With the oxygen resources steadily depleting, Liz must remain composed to piece together her fragmented memories and reconstruct her opaque identity with the help of M.I.L.O., the pod’s state-of-the-art AI.
Awake (2021)
I am Mother (2019)
A mother’s love is put to the test in I Am Mother in a setting we’ve seen many times before, a not-so-far-away dystopian future where robots are at war with humans. However, the film sets itself apart thanks mostly to Clara Rugaard, who gives an evocative performance as Daughter, a teenager raised by her robot mother to repopulate the Earth- a relationship that is soon put to the test.
TAU (2018)
Bird Box (2018)
When a mysterious force decimates the population, only one thing is certain- if you see it, you die. The survivors must now avoid coming face to face with an entity that takes the form of their worst fears. Searching for hope and a new beginning, a woman and her children embark on a dangerous journey through the woods and down a river to find the one place that may offer sanctuary. To make it, they’ll have to cover their eyes from the evil that chases them- and complete the trip blindfolded.
Ex Machina (2015)
Caleb, a 26-year-old programmer at the world’s largest internet company, wins a competition to spend a week at a private mountain retreat belonging to Nathan, the reclusive CEO of the company. But when Caleb arrives at the remote location he finds that he will have to participate in a strange and fascinating experiment in which he must interact with the world’s first true artificial intelligence, housed in the body of a beautiful robot girl.
