The future shock that our generation is experiencing due to the advent of various higher-order technologies like ChatGPT or drones or IOT will make us realise that we are living in a sci-fi reality already. Ranging from time travel to space adventures and beyond, science fiction movies have unravelled stories that have changed the way we perceive reality. Home to a wide platter of genres, Netflix, the most prominent international OTT platform, has excelled in the sci-fi genre as well. In this article, we have compiled a list of top-rated female-centric sci-fi thriller movies available on Netflix you must watch for a riveting experience.

Scroll down to know the list of the must-watch female-centric sci-fi thriller movies you cannot miss on Netflix.

Jung_E (2023)

Set in the 22nd century, climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within a man-made shelter. A war takes place within the shelter. Yun Jung-Yi is the elite leader of the Allied forces. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to winning the war.

Oxygen (2021)

Having no recollection of how she ended up there, Liz Hansen wakes up from her deep hypnosis in an air-sealed cryogenic unit the size of a coffin. With the oxygen resources steadily depleting, Liz must remain composed to piece together her fragmented memories and reconstruct her opaque identity with the help of M.I.L.O., the pod’s state-of-the-art AI.

Awake (2021)

Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill, a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide whether to protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world. I am Mother (2019)

A mother’s love is put to the test in I Am Mother in a setting we’ve seen many times before, a not-so-far-away dystopian future where robots are at war with humans. However, the film sets itself apart thanks mostly to Clara Rugaard, who gives an evocative performance as Daughter, a teenager raised by her robot mother to repopulate the Earth- a relationship that is soon put to the test.

TAU (2018)

Once a street-smart drifter, Julia (Maika Monroe) is the latest person held captive, a body and a mind to be exploited in a fatal experiment. The only thing standing in the way of her freedom is TAU, the advanced artificial intelligence developed in secret by Alex (Ed Skrein), her sociopathic and enigmatic captor. TAU is armed with a battalion of drones and robots that automate Alex’s futuristic smart house and laboratory, the walls lined with screens that visually transport it from grassy plains to the depths of space. Bird Box (2018)

When a mysterious force decimates the population, only one thing is certain- if you see it, you die. The survivors must now avoid coming face to face with an entity that takes the form of their worst fears. Searching for hope and a new beginning, a woman and her children embark on a dangerous journey through the woods and down a river to find the one place that may offer sanctuary. To make it, they’ll have to cover their eyes from the evil that chases them- and complete the trip blindfolded.

Ex Machina (2015)

Caleb, a 26-year-old programmer at the world’s largest internet company, wins a competition to spend a week at a private mountain retreat belonging to Nathan, the reclusive CEO of the company. But when Caleb arrives at the remote location he finds that he will have to participate in a strange and fascinating experiment in which he must interact with the world’s first true artificial intelligence, housed in the body of a beautiful robot girl.

Let us know which one of these female-centric sci-fi thriller movies you are looking forward to watching this weekend on Netflix. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.