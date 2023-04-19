A new week brings hope for fresh entertainment. So does the third week of November. With a handful of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend, make sure to book your tickets in advance. From a much-awaited Telugu fantasy thriller to a star-studded Bollywood flick, these movies are packed with entertainment. Choose which of these movies releasing this week of April at the theatres piques your interest and let us know in the comments below.

Here is a list of new movies releasing at the theatres this week of April to catch up on.

Virupaksha

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Virupaksha is an upcoming Telugu fantasy action thriller starring Sai Dharam Teja and Samyukta Menon in the lead roles. Set in a mysterious village, the plot follows a set of gloomy events that leave the villagers with a puzzle of doubts and unanswered questions. How the protagonist traces the source of the tragedies forms the crux of the plot. Brahmaji, Ajay, Rajiv Kanakala, Sunil, and others play supporting roles.

Release date: 21 April 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

A remake of the Tamil film Veeram, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji. A self-defence trainer, who is well-respected in his town, falls in love with a peace-loving Telugu girl, Bhagyalaxmi. Upon finding that her family is in trouble from a past rift, the protagonist decides to save them from trouble. The upcoming Hindi action drama stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and others in prominent roles.

Release date: 21 April 2023

Chengiz

Chengiz is an upcoming Bengali period action thriller directed by Rajesh Ganguly and stars Jeet, Rohit Roy, Susmita Chatterjee, and others. Set in the 70s, the plot revolves around the Calcutta underworld and the journey of Chengiz, the man who ruled it.

Release date: 21 April 2023

Neelavelicham

Neelavelicham is a Malayalam horror thriller starring Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko, and Roshan Mathew in plot-defining roles. An aspiring young writer arrives at an abandoned bungalow, rumoured to be home to the spirit of a woman who committed suicide. The plot charts his scary adventures there.

Release date: 20 April 2023

Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise is an American supernatural horror film directed by Lee Cronin and is based on the characters written by Sam Raimi. It stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland in the lead roles. The reunion of two estranged sisters is interrupted when a secret book unleashes demonic spirits. Evil Dead Rise is the fifth instalment of the Evil Dead series.

Release date: 21 April 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this week of April at the theatres you are excited to watch the most.