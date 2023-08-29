Virupaksha

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, Virupaksha is a Telugu fantasy horror thriller starring Sai Dharam Teja and Samyukta Menon in the lead roles. Set in a mysterious village, the plot follows a set of gloomy events that leave the villagers with a puzzle of doubts and unanswered questions. How the protagonist traces the source of the tragedies forms the crux of the plot. Brahmaji, Ajay, Rajiv Kanakala, Sunil, and others play supporting roles.

Poochandi

Poochandi is a Tamil-Malaysian horror thriller directed by JK Wicky that features vital roles starring RJ Ramana, Ganesan Manohgaran, and other actors. A fearless reporter from a horror tale magazine travels to Malaysia to interview villagers and gather evidence of real paranormal occurrences. He meets Shankar, who tells him of a terrifying incident that happened to him and his pals, and it develops into a horrifying, forever-changing mystery.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

A standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 92007), the film stars Tabu, Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. The movie not technically a sequel, takes basic references from the Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer blockbuster. The plot follows Ruhaan, who has to pretend to be a fraud psychic to deal with the return of Manjulika, a spirit that has been trapped for a long time.

The Pope’s Exorcist

Directed by Julius Avery, The Pope’s Exorcist is an American horror thriller starring Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and others. The plot follows the exorcism of a young boy who shatters the Vatican’s chief. How he investigates the possession and deals with the evil forms the crux.

