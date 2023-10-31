Navigating through the hallways of horror and the suspenseful alleys, we will discover the dark secrets of abandoned houses, face furious spirits seeking retribution, and observe the conflict between the living and the undead. These films guarantee that every viewing experience is both frightening and culturally enlightening by providing a window into the intricate web of Indian folklore and beliefs. The availability and variety of horror movies in Hindi have increased dramatically with the introduction of OTT services, providing a terrifying experience unlike anything else.

Here is the list of top Hindi horror movies on OTT platforms.

Bulbbul

Bulbbul narrates a fairy tale. But unlike other fairies, this one is scary. She haunts men who oppress women. The great production design and cinematography take the viewers back to the British era. Amit Trivedi’s soulful background score gives the movie an overall eerie nature.

OTT platform: Netflix

Stree

The female spirit known as Stree, who preys on men at night during festivals, is a persistent source of anxiety for the residents of Chanderi. Vicky decides to solve the riddle with the help of his buddies. This movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

OTT platform: Netflix

Tumbbad

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and featuring Sohum Shah, Harsh K, Jyoti Malshe, Dhundiraj Prabhakar, and Rudra Soni, “Tumbbad” explores the tale of Vinayak Rao, a man consumed by avarice for gold. The film delves into the mythology of the god Hastar, cursed for betraying his mother and other deities for material wealth. Intrigued by this legend, Vinayak embarks on a quest to unearth a hidden cave rumoured to house invaluable gold coins. What unfolds within the cave’s depths? To unveil the mystery, one must watch this enthralling film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Krishna Cottage

This movie is directed by Santram Varma and stars Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, Anita Hassanandani, and Rati Agnihotri. The plot revolves around a professor composing nine and a half stories for a book that was unfinished in 1990. One copy of each book is locked at J.C. College, while the other copies are mysteriously destroyed in horrific accidents involving the vehicles bringing them. Six school pals stumble upon the book years later and inadvertently unleash its age-old evil. This is the same time that gorgeous new student Disha arrives. Shanti worries that Disha is snatching Manav from her, but they all have to battle the curse.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Horror Story

After a few years apart, the seven friends- Maghhesh, Achint, Sam (Samraat), Neel, Nina, Sonia, and Maggie- reconvene in a neighbourhood pub to celebrate Neel’s departure for overseas study. They find out about an abandoned hotel that was formerly a criminally ill mental institution that was on the verge of being destroyed by fire. This movie is directed by Ayush Raina and stars Karan Kundra, Radhika Menon, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Ravish Desai.

OTT platform: YouTube

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

After having a blockbuster box office run, the Hindi horror-comedy is set for its OTT release this Sunday. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was directed by Anees Bazmee. Though the movie was named after the iconic horror flick starring Akshay Kumar, the 2022 release is not a continuation of the first part. The plot of this movie revolves around a haunted bungalow which is home to Manjulika, a feared ghost with a horrific past. What happens when the lead pair enters the bungalow? Will they succeed in getting rid of the ghost?

OTT platform: Netflix

