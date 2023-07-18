The lineup of new movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of July promises to be an exciting one for movie buffs. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a suspenseful horror flick or a romantic drama, these new releases are sure to keep you entertained.

Here are the new movies releasing on OTT this week of July.

Asvins

In a haunting mansion, a team of investigators confronts a malevolent presence, haunted by a mysterious past. Arjun, driven by ancient folklore, embarks on a quest to reunite the statues of the Ashwini Kumars, his team’s only hope of survival. Will he save them before it’s too late? Starring Vasanth Ravi, Vimala Raman, Muralidaran, Saraswathi Menon, and others, Asvins is a Tamil psychological horror thriller directed by Tarun Teja.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 July 2023

Bawaal

Bawaal is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot follows a history teacher and his newly-wed wife from a small town in India, who face a troubled relationship while honeymooning in Europe, as they learn about World War II.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 July 2023

Trial Period

Starring Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, Trial Period is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Aleya Sen. Thye plot follows a mother on a search for a father for her boy. But only for a trial period. How she finds the perfect father through an audition forms the crux.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 21 July 2023

They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrome is an American sci-fi comedy film directed by Juel Taylor and stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and others in lead roles. The plot follows a trio that takes a shot at uncovering a scandalous government cloning conspiracy.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 July 2023

The Deepest Breath

The Deepest Breath is an American sports docufilm directed by Laura McGann. Bonded by their love for freediving, two adrenaline junkies attempt to rewrite history with a remarkable feat and brace themselves to risk it all.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 July 2023

