With new releases coming up every week, we are far from deprived of entertainment and binge-worthy content. From high-octane action thrillers and hard-hitting social dramas to enticing love stories and spine-chilling horror flicks, every genre has been thriving at its best with filmmakers leaving no stone unturned to excite the viewers. This weekend, if you are in search of plans to stay in, head out to Netflix and check its list of top 10 trending movies in India today. Make sure to grab some popcorn and coke for the side.

Here is the list of the top 10 trending movies on Netflix India.

Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 features an ensemble cast including Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, and Kumud Mishra. The movie comprises four distinct short stories aimed at exploring societal taboos and the intricacies of intimacy within Indian relationships. This anthology boldly challenges long-standing norms entrenched in Indian society.

The Pope’s Exorcist

Directed by Julius Avery, The Pope’s Exorcist is an American horror thriller starring Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and others. The plot follows the exorcism of a young boy that shatters the Vatican’s chief. How he investigates the possession and deals with the evil forms the crux.

Takkar

Starring Siddharth in the lead role, Takkar is a Tamil romantic action film written and directed by Karthik G Krish. In his pursuit of becoming a millionaire Gunasekhar, aka Guns, a carefree man, stumbles on Lucky, a charming, well-off girl. But things take a perilous turn when he gets stranded in a human trafficking racket. Takkar stars Divyansha Kaushik, Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in crucial roles.

The Out-Laws

The Out-Laws is an American action comedy film directed by Tyler Spindel, starring DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan. In a heist, Owen stages a diversion while locking himself in. He escapes with the money using an emergency latch. At the ransom drop, Rehan plans to kill Owen, but Owen surprisingly shoots him. The McDermotts divert the police, allowing Owen to return to the vault. They assist Oldham with his ex, who then allows them to attend Owen and Parker’s wedding reception before their escape.

Afwaah

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Afwaah is a Hindi mystery thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Padnekar, Sumeet Vyas, and Sharib Hashmi in the key roles. The film follows an advertising professional and a political heiress whose lives turn upside down after a scandalous rumour surfaces on social media.

Skyscraper

Skyscraper, an action-packed American film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, features an impressive cast including Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Moller, Noah Taylor, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber, and Hannah Quinlivan. The story revolves around a former FBI agent, played by Johnson, who embarks on a mission to save his family from a state-of-the-art skyscraper, the world’s tallest, that has been seized by criminals and engulfed in flames.

F9

In F9, Dom Toretto, portrayed by Vin Diesel, lives a tranquil life with Letty and their son, little Brian, away from society’s prying eyes. However, the tranquillity is shattered as a new danger emerges, compelling Dom to face his past mistakes and protect his loved ones. United with his crew, they must thwart a catastrophic scheme orchestrated by Jakob, an extraordinarily skilled assassin and driver who also happens to be Dom’s estranged brother.

Mortal Engines

In a post-apocalyptic world, where civilization was decimated long ago, humanity has adapted to a new existence. Enormous mobile cities roam the Earth, mercilessly preying on smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy, a resident of the lower levels in London, finds himself in a fight for survival when he crosses paths with the formidable fugitive Hester Shaw. Despite their differences, the unlikely duo forms an alliance that holds the power to reshape the future.

Extraction 2

One of the most awaited OTT releases today, Extraction 2 is an American action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and is based on the graphic novel, Ciudad, by Ande Parks. Tyler Rake, presumed dead for 9 months, joins back the black-ops mercenary group. He is tasked to extract a gangster’s family from prison. A sequel to the 2020 film, Extraction 2 sees Chris Hemsworth reprising his role alongside Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and others.

Let us know which one of these top 10 movies trending on Netflix India you are watching first.